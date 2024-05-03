Deer Creek Reservoir toilet temporarily out of service

Idaho Fish and Game's 64 acre Deer Creek Reservoir located 11 miles north of the community of PIerce is getting a new concrete vaulted toilet structure installed around May 20th. To prepare for the install, Fish and Game crews will be taking down and removing the current concrete toilet structure on Tuesday, May 7. Anglers and recreationists should be aware that there will be a short period of time that the Deer Creek angler access will be without a restroom facility. Please be aware and plan accordingly. Contact the regional office at (208) 799-5010 for more information.