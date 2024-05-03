Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $787 thousand, or 19.17%, compared to net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In the linked quarter comparison, the bank’s net income decreased $1.0 million, or 17.55%, compared to net income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was in line with prior quarter levels. Lower linked quarter net earnings were a result of higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to beginning of the year pay raises, bonuses, and equity-related benefits.

“We are pleased with the first quarter and the stability of our core earnings as evidenced by a solid net interest margin and net interest income. While our cost of funds has continued to rise, we’ve been able to keep pace with parallel increases in our earning asset yield. We continue to experience larger loan payoffs that have impeded our loan growth for the year but have provided higher pricing opportunities for new loans in addition to the repricing of scheduled maturities within the portfolio. We were also able to reduce our non-earning asset levels through a significant reduction in our other real estate (ORE) during the first quarter. Other real estate and foreclosed assets declined by over $3.5 million down to $39 thousand during the quarter,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.

The net interest margin was 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.97% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.98% for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew 17 basis points from 5.70%, as of December 31, 2023, to 5.87%, while the bank’s cost of funds grew 17 basis points from 1.92% to 2.09% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses declined $237 thousand during the quarter as a result of lower unfunded commitments which decreased the required CECL unfunded commitment reserve and with reduced loan levels due to the slight contraction in the loan portfolio of $3.0 million since the beginning of the year. The Company’s asset quality improved with a $3.5 million reduction in Other Real Estate during the quarter, which improved the bank’s adversely classified index from 6.69% as of December 31, 2023, to 5.22% as of March 31, 2024. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% for March 31, 2024, as compared to 1.34% for December 31, 2023, and 1.35% for March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense increased $847,951, or 10.25%, over December 31, 2023, due mainly to the previously mentioned higher salary and benefits expense. Provision for income taxes increased $568,470, or 136.56%, during the quarter.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.16% during the quarter to $182 million as of March 31, 2024, and up 9.36%, or $15.6 million, from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value of the company grew to $80.831 on March 31, 2024, from $78.971 on December 31, 2023, and was up 10.51% from $73.14 as of March 31, 2023. On April 17, 2024, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.461 per share payable on or about June 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2024. As announced on April 23, 2024, the bank declared a 4 for 1 stock dividend to all shareholders of record on that date. As such, the aforementioned cash dividend approved on April 17 will equate to approximately $0.09 cents per share outstanding of record on May 15, 2024, after giving effect to the stock dividend.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Per share amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the April 23, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

 
 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                           
                           
  March 31,   December 31,           March 31,        
    2024       2023     Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                          
                           
Cash and due from banks $ 67,354,916     $ 33,192,772     $ 34,162,144     102.92 %   $ 51,448,341     $ 15,906,575     30.92 %
Federal funds sold   3,746,408       17,268,446       (13,522,038 )   -78.30 %     16,102,872       (12,356,464 )   -76.73 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   71,101,324       50,461,218       20,640,106     40.90 %     67,551,213       3,550,111     5.26 %
                           
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks   100,000       100,000       -     0.00 %     100,000       -     0.00 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value   7,845,095       7,875,780       (30,685 )   -0.39 %     -       7,845,095     0.00 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)   231,758,455       240,205,635       (8,447,180 )   -3.52 %     257,399,845       (25,641,390 )   -9.96 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost   1,029,600       1,029,600       -     0.00 %     1,588,300       (558,700 )   -35.18 %
Loans, net of unearned income   1,060,755,992       1,063,772,222       (3,016,230 )   (0.28 %)     1,040,411,604       20,344,388     1.96 %
Less-allowance for credit losses   (14,236,149 )     (14,291,923 )     55,774     -0.39 %     (14,047,855 )     (188,294 )   1.34 %
Loans, net   1,046,519,843       1,049,480,299       (2,960,456 )   -0.28 %     1,026,363,749       20,156,094     1.96 %
                        -      
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,112,437       13,188,353       (75,916 )   -0.58 %     13,658,218       (545,781 )   -4.00 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net   1,035,712       1,126,156       (90,444 )   -8.03 %     1,431,413       (395,701 )   -27.64 %
Goodwill   9,361,704       9,361,704       -     0.00 %     9,361,704       -     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net   1,594,101       1,679,989       (85,888 )   -5.11 %     1,937,652       (343,551 )   -17.73 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets   38,558       3,611,235       (3,572,677 )   -98.93 %     3,803,252       (3,764,694 )   -98.99 %
Accrued interest receivable   5,964,911       6,424,090       (459,179 )   -7.15 %     4,959,915       1,004,996     20.26 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance   14,813,139       14,711,623       101,516     0.69 %     14,423,960       389,179     2.70 %
Other assets   25,151,653       25,321,095       (169,442 )   -0.67 %     22,390,328       2,761,325     12.33 %
Total Assets $ 1,429,426,532     $ 1,424,576,777     $ 4,849,755     0.34 %   $ 1,424,969,549       4,456,983     0.31 %
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
                           
Deposits:                          
Non-interest bearing $ 302,810,356     $ 298,356,827     $ 4,453,529     1.49 %   $ 323,091,870       (20,281,514 )   -6.28 %
Interest bearing   904,181,606       909,976,336       (5,794,730 )   -0.64 %     877,794,418       26,387,188     3.01 %
    1,206,991,962       1,208,333,163       (1,341,201 )   -0.11 %     1,200,886,288       6,105,674     0.51 %
                        -      
Other borrowed funds   27,169,934       27,151,283       18,651     0.07 %     47,095,332       (19,925,398 )   -42.31 %
Lease liability for operating lease   1,035,712       1,126,156       (90,444 )   -8.03 %     1,431,413       (395,701 )   -27.64 %
Accrued interest payable   1,419,439       1,059,226       360,213     34.01 %     491,159       928,280     189.00 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,830,616       8,773,430       2,057,186     23.45 %     8,660,358       2,170,258     25.06 %
                        -      
Total liabilities   1,247,447,663       1,246,443,258       1,004,405     0.08 %     1,258,564,550       (11,116,887 )   -0.88 %
                           
Shareholders' Equity:                          
Common stock   2,179,210       2,179,210       -     0.00 %     2,177,510       1,700     0.08 %
Paid in capital surplus   42,816,048       41,635,204       1,180,844     2.84 %     41,281,108       1,534,940     3.72 %
Retained earnings   133,038,717       115,774,853       17,263,864     14.91 %     118,570,582       14,468,135     12.20 %
Current year earnings   4,890,818       19,332,490       (14,441,672 )   -74.70 %     4,103,935       786,883     19.17 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,811,160       1,968,846       (157,686 )   -8.01 %     2,468,079       (656,919 )   -26.62 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 63,290   (2,757,084 )     (2,757,084 )     -     0.00 %     (2,196,215 )     (560,869 )   25.54 %
Total shareholders' equity   181,978,869       178,133,519       3,845,350     2.16 %     166,404,999       15,573,870     9.36 %
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,429,426,532     $ 1,424,576,777       4,849,755     0.34 %   $ 1,424,969,549       4,456,983     0.31 %
                           


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                           
                           
  March 31,   December 31,         March 31,        
    2024       2023     Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                          
Interest and fees on loans $ 17,124,889     $ 16,525,637     $ 599,252     3.63 %   $ 14,466,103     $ 2,658,786     18.38 %
Interest income on securities   1,970,394       2,039,123       (68,729 )   -3.37 %     2,005,741       (35,347 )   -1.76 %
Income on federal funds sold   168,129       171,564       (3,435 )   -2.00 %     132,805       35,324     26.60 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks   408,412       397,228       11,184     2.82 %     247,252       161,160     65.18 %
Other interest and dividend income   75,848       84,638       (8,790 )   -10.39 %     61,186       14,662     23.96 %
Total interest and dividend income   19,747,672       19,218,190       529,482     2.76 %     16,913,087       2,834,585     16.76 %
                           
Interest Expense:                          
Deposits   6,339,843       5,730,050       609,793     10.64 %     3,469,654       2,870,189     82.72 %
Interest on other borrowed funds   445,278       554,336       (109,058 )   -19.67 %     564,278       (119,000 )   -21.09 %
Interest on federal funds purchased   --       137       (137 )   -100.00 %     --       -     0.00 %
Total interest expense   6,785,121       6,284,523       500,598     7.97 %     4,033,932       2,751,189     68.20 %
                           
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   12,962,551       12,933,667       28,884     0.22 %     12,879,155       83,396     0.65 %
Less-provision for credit losses   4,501       241,637       (237,136 )   -98.14 %     383,376       (378,875 )   -98.83 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   12,958,050       12,692,030       266,020     2.10 %     12,495,779       462,271     3.70 %
                           
Noninterest Income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   491,568       514,786       (23,218 )   -4.51 %     562,893       (71,325 )   -12.67 %
Other service charges, commisions and fees   362,692       410,311       (47,619 )   -11.61 %     403,583       (40,891 )   -10.13 %
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets   700       2,723       (2,023 )   -74.29 %     1,420       (720 )   -50.70 %
Gain on sales of premises and equipment   --       --       --     --       --       --     --  
Increase in CSV of life insurance   101,516       98,285       3,231     3.29 %     90,416       11,100     12.28 %
Other income   251,361       72,233       179,128     247.99 %     420,788       (169,427 )   -40.26 %
Total noninterest income   1,207,837       1,098,338       109,499     9.97 %     1,479,100       (271,263 )   -18.34 %
                           
Noninterest Expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,861,534       4,254,389       607,145     14.27 %     4,896,748       (35,214 )   -0.72 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net   545,126       530,833       14,293     2.69 %     549,051       (3,925 )   -0.71 %
Other expenses   3,716,219       3,489,706       226,513     6.49 %     3,433,785       282,434     8.23 %
Total noninterest expense   9,122,879       8,274,928       847,951     10.25 %     8,879,584       243,295     2.74 %
                           
Income Before Income Taxes   5,043,008       5,515,440       (472,432 )   -8.57 %     5,095,295       (52,287 )   -1.03 %
Provision for income taxes   152,190       (416,280 )     568,470     136.56 %     991,360       (839,170 )   -84.65 %
                        -      
Net Income $ 4,890,818     $ 5,931,720       (1,040,902 )   -17.55 %   $ 4,103,935       786,883     19.17 %
                           
                           
Earnings per common share:                          
Basic $ 2.31     $ 2.81       (0.50 )   -17.79 %   $ 1.94       0.37     19.07 %
Diluted $ 2.31     $ 2.81       (0.50 )   -17.79 %   $ 1.94       0.37     19.07 %
                           



    Quarter Ending
         
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
     2024  2023  2023
Dollars in thousand, except per share data   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
         
Per Share Data        
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 2.31   $ 2.81   $ 1.94  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     2.31     2.81     1.94  
Dividends per Common Share     0.46     0.44     0.44  
Book Value per Common Share     86.00     84.14     78.47  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     80.83     78.97     73.14  
         
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding   $ 2,116,078   $ 2,116,078   $ 2,111,955  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   $ 2,115,919   $ 2,115,920   $ 2,120,598  
         
         
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)        
Return on Average Assets     1.55 %   1.84 %   1.33 %
Return on Average Equity     11.74 %   14.11 %   10.64 %
Equity/Assets     13.09 %   13.07 %   11.90 %
Yield on Earning Assets     5.87 %   5.70 %   5.06 %
Cost of Funds     2.09 %   1.92 %   1.18 %
Net Interest Margin     3.99 %   3.97 %   3.98 %
Efficiency Ratio     61.48 %   55.18 %   59.32 %
         
Credit Metrics        
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     1.34 %   1.34 %   1.35 %
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital        
plus Allowance for Loan Losses     5.22 %   6.69 %   6.49 %
          

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202

Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

