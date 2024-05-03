Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $787 thousand, or 19.17%, compared to net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In the linked quarter comparison, the bank’s net income decreased $1.0 million, or 17.55%, compared to net income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was in line with prior quarter levels. Lower linked quarter net earnings were a result of higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to beginning of the year pay raises, bonuses, and equity-related benefits.



“We are pleased with the first quarter and the stability of our core earnings as evidenced by a solid net interest margin and net interest income. While our cost of funds has continued to rise, we’ve been able to keep pace with parallel increases in our earning asset yield. We continue to experience larger loan payoffs that have impeded our loan growth for the year but have provided higher pricing opportunities for new loans in addition to the repricing of scheduled maturities within the portfolio. We were also able to reduce our non-earning asset levels through a significant reduction in our other real estate (ORE) during the first quarter. Other real estate and foreclosed assets declined by over $3.5 million down to $39 thousand during the quarter,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.

The net interest margin was 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.97% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.98% for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew 17 basis points from 5.70%, as of December 31, 2023, to 5.87%, while the bank’s cost of funds grew 17 basis points from 1.92% to 2.09% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses declined $237 thousand during the quarter as a result of lower unfunded commitments which decreased the required CECL unfunded commitment reserve and with reduced loan levels due to the slight contraction in the loan portfolio of $3.0 million since the beginning of the year. The Company’s asset quality improved with a $3.5 million reduction in Other Real Estate during the quarter, which improved the bank’s adversely classified index from 6.69% as of December 31, 2023, to 5.22% as of March 31, 2024. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% for March 31, 2024, as compared to 1.34% for December 31, 2023, and 1.35% for March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense increased $847,951, or 10.25%, over December 31, 2023, due mainly to the previously mentioned higher salary and benefits expense. Provision for income taxes increased $568,470, or 136.56%, during the quarter.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.16% during the quarter to $182 million as of March 31, 2024, and up 9.36%, or $15.6 million, from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value of the company grew to $80.831 on March 31, 2024, from $78.971 on December 31, 2023, and was up 10.51% from $73.14 as of March 31, 2023. On April 17, 2024, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.461 per share payable on or about June 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2024. As announced on April 23, 2024, the bank declared a 4 for 1 stock dividend to all shareholders of record on that date. As such, the aforementioned cash dividend approved on April 17 will equate to approximately $0.09 cents per share outstanding of record on May 15, 2024, after giving effect to the stock dividend.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Per share amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the April 23, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,354,916 $ 33,192,772 $ 34,162,144 102.92 % $ 51,448,341 $ 15,906,575 30.92 % Federal funds sold 3,746,408 17,268,446 (13,522,038 ) -78.30 % 16,102,872 (12,356,464 ) -76.73 % Total cash and cash equivalents 71,101,324 50,461,218 20,640,106 40.90 % 67,551,213 3,550,111 5.26 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 - 0.00 % 100,000 - 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 7,845,095 7,875,780 (30,685 ) -0.39 % - 7,845,095 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 231,758,455 240,205,635 (8,447,180 ) -3.52 % 257,399,845 (25,641,390 ) -9.96 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,029,600 1,029,600 - 0.00 % 1,588,300 (558,700 ) -35.18 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,060,755,992 1,063,772,222 (3,016,230 ) (0.28 %) 1,040,411,604 20,344,388 1.96 % Less-allowance for credit losses (14,236,149 ) (14,291,923 ) 55,774 -0.39 % (14,047,855 ) (188,294 ) 1.34 % Loans, net 1,046,519,843 1,049,480,299 (2,960,456 ) -0.28 % 1,026,363,749 20,156,094 1.96 % - Bank premises and equipment, net 13,112,437 13,188,353 (75,916 ) -0.58 % 13,658,218 (545,781 ) -4.00 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,035,712 1,126,156 (90,444 ) -8.03 % 1,431,413 (395,701 ) -27.64 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 - 0.00 % 9,361,704 - 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,594,101 1,679,989 (85,888 ) -5.11 % 1,937,652 (343,551 ) -17.73 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 38,558 3,611,235 (3,572,677 ) -98.93 % 3,803,252 (3,764,694 ) -98.99 % Accrued interest receivable 5,964,911 6,424,090 (459,179 ) -7.15 % 4,959,915 1,004,996 20.26 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,813,139 14,711,623 101,516 0.69 % 14,423,960 389,179 2.70 % Other assets 25,151,653 25,321,095 (169,442 ) -0.67 % 22,390,328 2,761,325 12.33 % Total Assets $ 1,429,426,532 $ 1,424,576,777 $ 4,849,755 0.34 % $ 1,424,969,549 4,456,983 0.31 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 302,810,356 $ 298,356,827 $ 4,453,529 1.49 % $ 323,091,870 (20,281,514 ) -6.28 % Interest bearing 904,181,606 909,976,336 (5,794,730 ) -0.64 % 877,794,418 26,387,188 3.01 % 1,206,991,962 1,208,333,163 (1,341,201 ) -0.11 % 1,200,886,288 6,105,674 0.51 % - Other borrowed funds 27,169,934 27,151,283 18,651 0.07 % 47,095,332 (19,925,398 ) -42.31 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,035,712 1,126,156 (90,444 ) -8.03 % 1,431,413 (395,701 ) -27.64 % Accrued interest payable 1,419,439 1,059,226 360,213 34.01 % 491,159 928,280 189.00 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,830,616 8,773,430 2,057,186 23.45 % 8,660,358 2,170,258 25.06 % - Total liabilities 1,247,447,663 1,246,443,258 1,004,405 0.08 % 1,258,564,550 (11,116,887 ) -0.88 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,179,210 2,179,210 - 0.00 % 2,177,510 1,700 0.08 % Paid in capital surplus 42,816,048 41,635,204 1,180,844 2.84 % 41,281,108 1,534,940 3.72 % Retained earnings 133,038,717 115,774,853 17,263,864 14.91 % 118,570,582 14,468,135 12.20 % Current year earnings 4,890,818 19,332,490 (14,441,672 ) -74.70 % 4,103,935 786,883 19.17 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,811,160 1,968,846 (157,686 ) -8.01 % 2,468,079 (656,919 ) -26.62 % Treasury Stock, at cost 63,290 (2,757,084 ) (2,757,084 ) - 0.00 % (2,196,215 ) (560,869 ) 25.54 % Total shareholders' equity 181,978,869 178,133,519 3,845,350 2.16 % 166,404,999 15,573,870 9.36 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,429,426,532 $ 1,424,576,777 4,849,755 0.34 % $ 1,424,969,549 4,456,983 0.31 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 17,124,889 $ 16,525,637 $ 599,252 3.63 % $ 14,466,103 $ 2,658,786 18.38 % Interest income on securities 1,970,394 2,039,123 (68,729 ) -3.37 % 2,005,741 (35,347 ) -1.76 % Income on federal funds sold 168,129 171,564 (3,435 ) -2.00 % 132,805 35,324 26.60 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 408,412 397,228 11,184 2.82 % 247,252 161,160 65.18 % Other interest and dividend income 75,848 84,638 (8,790 ) -10.39 % 61,186 14,662 23.96 % Total interest and dividend income 19,747,672 19,218,190 529,482 2.76 % 16,913,087 2,834,585 16.76 % Interest Expense: Deposits 6,339,843 5,730,050 609,793 10.64 % 3,469,654 2,870,189 82.72 % Interest on other borrowed funds 445,278 554,336 (109,058 ) -19.67 % 564,278 (119,000 ) -21.09 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- 137 (137 ) -100.00 % -- - 0.00 % Total interest expense 6,785,121 6,284,523 500,598 7.97 % 4,033,932 2,751,189 68.20 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 12,962,551 12,933,667 28,884 0.22 % 12,879,155 83,396 0.65 % Less-provision for credit losses 4,501 241,637 (237,136 ) -98.14 % 383,376 (378,875 ) -98.83 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,958,050 12,692,030 266,020 2.10 % 12,495,779 462,271 3.70 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 491,568 514,786 (23,218 ) -4.51 % 562,893 (71,325 ) -12.67 % Other service charges, commisions and fees 362,692 410,311 (47,619 ) -11.61 % 403,583 (40,891 ) -10.13 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets 700 2,723 (2,023 ) -74.29 % 1,420 (720 ) -50.70 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 101,516 98,285 3,231 3.29 % 90,416 11,100 12.28 % Other income 251,361 72,233 179,128 247.99 % 420,788 (169,427 ) -40.26 % Total noninterest income 1,207,837 1,098,338 109,499 9.97 % 1,479,100 (271,263 ) -18.34 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,861,534 4,254,389 607,145 14.27 % 4,896,748 (35,214 ) -0.72 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 545,126 530,833 14,293 2.69 % 549,051 (3,925 ) -0.71 % Other expenses 3,716,219 3,489,706 226,513 6.49 % 3,433,785 282,434 8.23 % Total noninterest expense 9,122,879 8,274,928 847,951 10.25 % 8,879,584 243,295 2.74 % Income Before Income Taxes 5,043,008 5,515,440 (472,432 ) -8.57 % 5,095,295 (52,287 ) -1.03 % Provision for income taxes 152,190 (416,280 ) 568,470 136.56 % 991,360 (839,170 ) -84.65 % - Net Income $ 4,890,818 $ 5,931,720 (1,040,902 ) -17.55 % $ 4,103,935 786,883 19.17 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.31 $ 2.81 (0.50 ) -17.79 % $ 1.94 0.37 19.07 % Diluted $ 2.31 $ 2.81 (0.50 ) -17.79 % $ 1.94 0.37 19.07 %







Quarter Ending

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023

Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 2.31 $ 2.81 $ 1.94 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 2.31 2.81 1.94 Dividends per Common Share 0.46 0.44 0.44 Book Value per Common Share 86.00 84.14 78.47 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 80.83 78.97 73.14 Average Diluted Shared Outstanding $ 2,116,078 $ 2,116,078 $ 2,111,955 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding $ 2,115,919 $ 2,115,920 $ 2,120,598 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.55 % 1.84 % 1.33 % Return on Average Equity 11.74 % 14.11 % 10.64 % Equity/Assets 13.09 % 13.07 % 11.90 % Yield on Earning Assets 5.87 % 5.70 % 5.06 % Cost of Funds 2.09 % 1.92 % 1.18 % Net Interest Margin 3.99 % 3.97 % 3.98 % Efficiency Ratio 61.48 % 55.18 % 59.32 % Credit Metrics Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.35 % Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses 5.22 % 6.69 % 6.49 %

