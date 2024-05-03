Blanc Labs Partners with TCG Process to Integrate their Automation and Orchestration Platform and deliver Advanced Intelligent Workflow Automation to Financial Institutions

TORONTO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blanc Labs, a leader in Lending Technology, AI, and Business Process Improvement, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TCG Process, leveraging their DocProStar platform to transform lending operations for mid-tier banks, credit unions, and other mortgage origination and servicing providers in Canada. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blanc Labs' mission to enhance operational efficiencies and unlock new revenue opportunities for lenders through cutting-edge technology.



Blanc Labs’ Intelligent Automation Methodology, designed by seasoned experts, pinpoints and addresses critical areas for improvement within document intensive workflows. The solution seamlessly integrates with existing technology infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment and immediate impact on operational efficiencies, with minimal investment.

“Rapid advancements in powerful new AI technologies like LLMs are further unlocking opportunities to move away from manual, data heavy workflows that cause frustrations for customers and lending teams alike,” said David Offierski, VP of Partnerships for Blanc Labs. “We are seeing a significant shift from the manual ingestion of customer information to a much more efficient and automated workflow solution, allowing stakeholders to improve both customer and employee experience while reducing operational costs.”

TCG Process’ DocProStar provides intelligent document ingestion, orchestrated processing and powerful AI capabilities that will enable Blanc Labs to quickly deploy advanced, cost-effective, and scalable solutions to meet the unique needs of lending teams.

The collaboration between Blanc Labs and TCG Process signifies a joint commitment to deliver innovative solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to streamline lending processes. The opportunity is clear: to create a more seamless experience for customers, tailored to the unique needs of the Canadian lending market.

"Our partnership with Blanc Labs is more than just technology—it's about shared expertise and collaboration. By combining our strengths, we will provide industry leading solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the financial services sector." Joseph Capone, Chief Revenue Officer, TCG Process (Canada).

Hamid Akbari, CEO of Blanc Labs, said, “The use of technologies like DocProStar and our Kapti platform can greatly improve compliance, increase customer retention, reduce servicing cost, and boost revenue in the lending sector. Our deep expertise in lending technologies, and especially intelligent processing of mortgage documents, enhances our role as a transformation partner.”

Blanc Labs operates with agile, expert teams, ensuring that clients typically see a return on their investment within 12 months. The company remains dedicated to its role as a pivotal player in lending industry transformation.

ABOUT BLANC LABS

Blanc Labs is a preferred partner for enterprises looking to digitize and build the next generation of technology products and services. To help companies rapidly deliver on their digital initiatives, Blanc Labs has developed expertise and bespoke solutions in a wide variety of applications in financial services, healthcare, enterprise productivity, and customer experience. Headquartered in Toronto, Blanc Labs serves the Americas through operations in Toronto, New York, Bogota, and Buenos Aires. For more information on how Blanc Labs is building a better future, visit www.blanclabs.com .

ABOUT TCG PROCESS

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government, and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally. Visit www.tcgprocess.com





