Global Roofing Tiles Market 2027: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospects at a CAGR of 5.2%

Roofing Tiles Market Expected to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof tiles are laid on the framework of roof. Roof tiles are preferred in residential construction, owing to its features and properties such as longevity, durability, fire resistance, wind resistance, and others. As per the report, the global roofing tiles industry was pegged at $30.40 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $41.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle and increase in new construction and remodeling activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (225 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07136

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has several affected the construction industry as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown and governments have temporarily suspended all construction activities, especially in the metro cities.

Due to the global adoption of work from home culture, there will be a significant decline in the construction of commercial places and offices even after the pandemic.

The concrete tiles segment dominated the market

By material type, the concrete tiles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of concrete roof tiles in the countries such as Columbia, Panama, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as concrete roof tile suits to the construction of fabricated roofs and sloping roofs. The report also analyzes clay tiles and others.

Enquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07136

The residential segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the residential segment to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market, owing to government programs such as Housing for All by 2022 and Smart Cities 2.0 and the popularity of residential construction in the Indian construction sector. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in awareness regarding green buildings and favorable policies of the government of Asian countries. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07136

Major market players

Boral Limited

Dachziegelwerke

Crown Roof Tiles

Ecostar LLC

Eagle Roofing

Marley Ltd

Ludowici Roof Tile

Shital Potteries

MCA Clay Roof Tile

Terreal Malaysia Sdn bhd.

Read More Related Reports:

Ceramic Tiles Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramic-tiles-market

Steel Roofing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/steel-roofing-market-A125190

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.