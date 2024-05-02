Salvation Army Prepared for Potentially Catastrophic Flooding in Southeast Texas

Dallas, Texas (May 2, 2024) – The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team in Texas is preparing to respond to the recent outbreak of severe weather in multiple locations across Southeast Texas. An increasingly dangerous situation continues to unfold as torrential rain and severe weather pound the already saturated region. Rivers and streams have overflowed their banks and flooded numerous communities along the Trinity River and San Jacinto River, triggering urgent evacuations.

Six Salvation Army food service vehicles have been activated with an additional six on standby to respond once initial flooding recedes and more areas become accessible. Meal service started on Thursday at the request of local emergency management in hard hit Walker County, located about an hour north of Houston.

“We have been watching the weather and rainfall carefully as the entire Southeast Texas region is already saturated with several areas only just recovering from recent flooding events,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “We are deploying a Salvation Army Incident Management Team that will coordinate initial operations based out of Cleveland, Texas and will be prepared to expand into areas farther south as additional needs become apparent. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team will be setting up field kitchens alongside The Salvation Army teams, with the site in Cleveland provided by Liberty Church. This valuable long-time partnership makes it possible for us to provide large-scale meal distribution to communities impacted by loss of power and flooding.”

Southeast Texas has experienced relentless rain since Sunday, with rain gauges near Trinity reporting 6-9 inches and Groveton picking up nearly 11 inches of rain from a round of storms last week. Flood Watches remain in effect for portions of Texas and Louisiana as additional rain and severe weather pummels the region today.

Salvation Army Texas EDS personnel are actively coordinating with the Texas emergency management officials and are monitoring forecast predictions and rainfall amounts.

“We have teams of trained disaster volunteers based in many of the communities facing potential flooding in the coming days,” said Migues. “These committed volunteers quickly mobilize to support their neighbors and communities, activating established partnerships to coordinate effective local response efforts. Additional Salvation Army response units and personnel will be deployed as needed.”

To make a donation to support The Salvation Army’s response efforts to Texas Floods (May 2024) go to helpsalvationarmy.org. For more information on The Salvation Army’s current disaster response efforts go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

