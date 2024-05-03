Typhur Expands its Revolutionary Kitchen Appliances with Launch of UK Website

Typhur Launches award-winning InstaProbe Instant-Read Meat Thermometer and Wireless Sync Meat Thermometer Typhur Inc. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Typhur Ambassador

Committed to revolutionizing cooking through the integration of technology and ease Typhur is transforming the culinary experience for home chefs across the UK.

Excited to announce Typhur's expansion into the UK. Cooking. Innovation and great taste have no boundaries, and I'm thrilled to be part of a company that blends both.” — Brooklyn Peltz Beckham