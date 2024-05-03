Huselton, Morgan and Maultsby Shareholder Recognized by Forbes as one of Top 200 CPAs in America

Susan Adams was recognized as one of America’s top 200 CPAs in 2024

I am honored to be recognized among so many outstanding professionals” — Susan Adams

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huselton, Morgan and Maultsby, P.C. is pleased to announce that Managing Shareholder, Susan I. Adams, CPA, CGMA, was recognized as one of the top 200 CPAs in America in 2024 by Forbes. Earlier this month, on Tax Day (April 15th), Forbes released its list of America’s top 200 CPAs in 2024 which spotlighted Ms. Adams. Ms. Adams has been a CPA for over twenty years, serving the DFW metroplex and surrounding areas with sound tax strategies.

“I am honored to be recognized among so many outstanding professionals,” states Susan I. Adams, CPA, CGMA. “Deciding to pursue and beginning my second career as a CPA after nearly two decades with a large corporate retailer, has been one of the greatest decisions I have made. I truly enjoy the service aspect associated with being a CPA and am blessed to serve many wonderful clients.”

Ms. Adams has been an integral part of the accounting profession in Texas, including serving as the former President of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Texas Society of CPAs as well as Vice President of Programs and Co-Chair of the Social Events Committee for the Chapter. Susan was also named CPA of the Year by the Fort Worth Chapter in 2017 and was appointed by the Texas governor to serve on the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy in 2021. In addition to her professional commitments, Susan is also a board member of The Warm Place.

About Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C.

HM&M was founded in 1978 as a full-service accounting firm. Today, the firm has eleven shareholders and nearly 100 staff, including supervisors and managers. The firm’s expertise lies in the construction, non-profit, healthcare, energy, and real estate industries, as well as serving high net worth families. The firm provides a range of services including tax compliance and planning, audit and review services, outsourced accounting and advisory, business valuation, and litigation support. Learn more at hmpc.com