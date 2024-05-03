PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release

May 3, 2024 Cayetano to Taguig youth leaders: Enable people to do what is right Leaders do not just tell people what is wrong, they also enable them to do what is right. This was Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's encouragement to Sanggunian ng Kabataan (SK) Chairpersons of Taguig who gathered on Thursday night for dinner and fellowship with leaders of the city. Focusing on principles, Cayetano urged the young leaders to stick to what they know is right in order to serve their constituents well. "Why principles? We can debate on opinion, we can debate religion, but we cannot debate on principles. As leaders, we cannot only tell people kung ano ang mali, we have to provide them kung ano yung tama," he said. The gathering, held in Barangay Hagonoy, was attended by City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano along with barangay chairpersons from the first and second districts as well as representatives from the EMBO barangays. The senator called on the youth in attendance to practice three principles: victory, vision, and value. Starting with victory, he stressed the importance of defining success on one's own terms. "You cannot have victory kung wala kang parameter, sukatan, o measurement of what victory is," he said. Transitioning to the principle of vision, Cayetano pointed out the vital connection between a clear vision and the attainment of victory and success. "When you have a vision, lilinaw sa inyo y'ung victory at saka success," he said. "You might not be confident about yourself, but when you're confident about your vision, when you value yourself, other people will see that," he added. Drawing from his own faith, Cayetano then talked about recognizing the inherent value of every person, reminding the young leaders of their significance in the eyes of God. He also encouraged them to embrace their worth and treat others with respect and kindness, reminding them that Jesus gave His life for everyone because He values each and every person. "If you think you're worthless, think twice. God already said, 'You are worth dying for,'" he said. Eyeing to continue the engagement with the young leaders, Cayetano invited them to monthly talks on principles as an avenue to foster leadership development and community service. He also left the young leaders with a call to action, urging them to lead with purpose, courage, and dedication to serving their community, guided by the grace of the Lord. Cayetano sa mga kabataang lider ng Taguig: Tulungan ang mga tao na gawin ang tama Hindi lamang sinasabi ng mga lider sa mga tao kung ano ang mali, tinutulungan din nila ang mga ito na gawin ang tama. Ito ang naging pahayag ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa mga Chairpersons ng Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) ng Taguig na nagtipon-tipon nitong Huwebes ng gabi para sa isang fellowship night kasama ang ilang mga lider ng lungsod. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng prinsipyo at hinimok ang mga kabataang lider na manatiling tapat sa kung ano ang tama upang makapaglingkod sila nang mabuti sa kanilang komunidad. "Why principles? We can debate on opinion, we can debate religion, but we cannot debate on principles. As leaders, we cannot only tell people kung ano ang mali, we have to provide them kung ano yung tama," aniya. Dinaluhan ni City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano ang pagtitipon na ginanap sa Barangay Hagonoy, Taguig City. Kasama nila ang mga barangay chairpersons mula sa una at pangalawang distrito ng lungsod, pati na rin ang mga kinatawan mula sa mga barangay ng EMBO. Nanawagan ang senador sa mga kabataang lider na isabuhay ang tatlong prinsipyo: tagumpay, pananaw, at halaga. Inumpisahan ni Cayetano ang kanyang pahayag sa prinsipyo ng tagumpay at binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng pamantayan para masukat ito. "You cannot have victory kung wala kang parameter, sukatan, o measurement of what victory is," wika niya. Sa usapin naman ng pananaw, pinahalagahan ni Cayetano ang importansya nito sa pagkamit ng tagumpay. "When you have a vision, lilinaw sa inyo y'ung victory at saka success," aniya. "You might not be confident about yourself, but when you're confident about your vision, when you value yourself, other people will see that," dagdag pa niya. Hinimok din ni Cayetano ang mga kabataan na pakitunguhan ang ibang tao nang may respeto dahil sa mata ng Panginoon, ang bawat tao ay mahalaga. "If you think you're worthless, think twice. God already said, 'You are worth dying for,'" wika ng senador. Sa pagnanais na ipagpatuloy ang dayalogo sa mga kabataang lider, inimbitahan sila ni Cayetano sa isang buwanang pag-uusap tungkol sa mga prinsipyo upang mapagbuti ang kanilang pamumuno. Bukod dito, hinikayat din ni Cayetano ang mga kabataang lider na gamitin ang gabay ng Panginoon upang mamuno ng may layunin, maging matapang, at mapagpatuloy ang kanilang dedikasyon sa paghahatid ng serbisyo sa kanilang komunidad. ***** FB Link: https://www.facebook.com/alanpetercayetano/videos/5058f1af/1125838078657104/?rdid=cgdirnaHjCiOhavp