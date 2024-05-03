PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release

May 3, 2024 In pursuit of grassroots development, Bong Go partners with brgy leaders in improving public service delivery during LnB Congress - Masbate Chapter At the Liga ng mga Barangay Masbate Chapter Provincial Congress held in Cebu City on Labor Day, May 1, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the crucial role of barangay-level governance towards inclusive economic development. Addressing local officials at the Waterfront Hotel, Go highlighted that barangays are Filipinos' first point of government contact, serving as a vital bridge from grassroots communities to the national government. "Sa inyong pagtitipon, nais kong ipaalala sa bawat isa sa inyo na ang liderato ay hindi lamang tungkol sa pagkakaroon ng titulo o posisyon. Higit sa lahat, ito ay tungkol sa pagkakaroon ng pagkakataong makapaglingkod at makaimpluwensya sa mas magandang kinabukasan para sa ating mga kababayan," said Go. "Tayong lahat ay pinili ng ating mga nasasakupan dahil sa ating dedikasyon at kapasidad na magdulot ng positibong pagbabago," he underlined. The senator praised the commitment of barangay officials, adding, "Whether we serve at the national or local level, our responsibilities are fundamentally the same. We are tasked with serving our constituents and promoting the common good of our communities. You are all superstars in your rights," he elaborated. The senator also recognized other key officials who attended the event, including LNB - Masbate Chapter President Eric Castillo, Congressman Wilton Kho, Board Members Nilda Tinegra and Hannah Gonzales, Mandaon Mayor Kristine "Tin-Tin" Hao-Kho, and Pio V. Corpuz Mayor Mark Antonio. Meanwhile, Go and his Malasakit Team gave volleyball and basketball balls, shirts, and fruit boxes to the barangay officials in attendance. As part of his support for Masbate, Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, backed infrastructure initiatives such as road improvements in the province. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also supports health initiatives for the province, such as the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers program and the establishment of more Super Health Centers. In the province, the Malasakit Center is located at the Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City. There, poor and indigent patients may seek medical assistance from concerned government agencies to help them lower their hospital expenses. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 and he later successfully pushed for its institutionalization in 2019 as he principally sponsored and authored the Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act. With 163 operational Malasakit centers nationwide, the program has helped more than ten million Filipinos to date, according to the Department of Health. Meanwhile, Go, with the help of his fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, has ensured adequate funding for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including ten in the province of Masbate. These facilities are designed to provide primary medical services as part of the Senator's aim to bring healthcare closer to Filipinos. In his speech, Senator Go outlined his legislative priorities, including Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays. This proposed legislation ensures that barangay officials are adequately supported to perform their duties effectively through provisions for salaries, allowances, and other benefits. Additionally, Go discussed the SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Act, aimed at providing barangay health workers with monthly honorariums, a comprehensive benefits package, job security, annual skill training, and civil service eligibility. Furthermore, Senator Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act Nos. 11462 and 11935 relating to the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. These legislative measures allowed barangay officials additional time to carry out and finalize their projects and initiatives. "Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Magkaisa tayo sa layuning ito at ipakita sa ating mga kababayan na ang ating pamumuno ay may malasakit at may kakayahang umangkop sa mga pagbabago para sa ikabubuti ng lahat," he concluded. On the same day, Go's Malasakit Team assisted fire victims in Mandaue City.