PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release

May 3, 2024 Bong Go provides additional support to help fire victims rebuild and recover in Mandaue City, Cebu On Wednesday, May 1, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended additional assistance to the residents of Mandaue City in Cebu, affected by previous fire incidents. This effort is part of ongoing initiatives to aid disaster victims in their recovery and rebuilding processes. Go conveyed through his team: "Magdasal po tayo at ipagdasal po natin 'yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Ang gamit po ay nabibili. Ang pera po ay kikitain rin po natin, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever." The distribution event took place at the Barangay Looc Gymnasium in coordination with the local government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes and Barangay Captain Raul Cabahug. Go's team distributed food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, meals, and sports equipment, including basketballs and volleyballs, to 99 affected families. Additionally, selected recipients received shoes and a mobile phone. The National Housing Authority (NHA), through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go advocated for and continues to support, provided financial assistance to the victims to help rebuild their homes. "Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog at iba pang sakuna na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang pangangailangan," Go explained. The senator has been emphasizing the significance of modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to effectively enhance its capabilities in responding to emergencies. With the passage of Republic Act No. 11589 in 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored, Go stressed that modernizing the BFP is crucial and long overdue. As natural disasters and emergencies become more frequent and severe, it is essential to equip the BFP with capabilities and resources to address these challenges efficiently. At the forefront of his legislative initiatives as the Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go encouraged the fire victims to take advantage of available medical assistance from government through the Malasakit Centers in Cebu. The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that gathers the agencies where patients may easily access medical assistance from the government. The Department of Health (DOH) reported that over ten million impoverished Filipinos have benefitted from the 163 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide. A Malasakit Center is located at the Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City. Meanwhile, other Malasakit Centers in the province are found at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) in Cebu City; Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City. "Ako naman ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil yan po ang pinangako ko sa inyo bilang Mr. Malasakit, ang pagserbisyuhan kayo mga kababayan ko. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded. On the same day, Go personally attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Masbate Chapter Provincial Congress held in Cebu City.