Adeia Wins “Achievement in Shoppable TV” Award at TV of Tomorrow Show with “Clickable Video” Invention

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company known for its innovations in entertainment experiences, announced that the company was honored by Interactive TV Today (ITVT) with an award for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television in the category of “Achievement in Shoppable TV.” Adeia’s “Clickable Video” invention was recognized alongside other category winners, including Comcast, DIRECTV, LG and Spectrum, during the TV of Tomorrow (TVOT) Show in San Francisco, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.



“Adeia’s Clickable Video invention enables viewers to engage with products within video streaming content. This innovative functionality uses artificial intelligence to create metadata that connects to contextual information, including detailed descriptions, shopping options and pricing. When users click on the object, the created metadata accesses back-end databases, allowing consumers to make a purchase or gather more information,” said Serhad Doken, chief technology officer at Adeia.

Additionally, the invention incorporates a bidding system for e-commerce providers, allowing them to compete for visibility and offer their products to users in a dynamic and engaging way.

Doken highlighted the opportunity presented by the invention to streamline and broaden e-commerce activities given the vast amount of video content consumed daily on a global basis. “This innovative approach to e-commerce provides content creators with an additional avenue for monetization. Adeia is proud to be recognized at the TVOT Show for its pioneering innovations,” he emphasized.

