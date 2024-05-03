The Dart Company Celebrates Feature in LA Weekly’s “Top 13 Cannabis Products to Try on 4/20”

Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dart Company, a leading innovator in elevating the smoking experience, is thrilled to announce its recent feature in the esteemed LA Weekly’s latest roundup, “Weed the People: Top 13 Cannabis Products to Try on 4/20.” The Dart Pro Titanium Pipe, a flagship product renowned for its sleek design and superior functionality, was highlighted as a must-try for smoking professionals and enthusiasts.

The Dart Pro Titanium Pipe is engineered for those who appreciate the art of smoking and demand the best in quality and convenience. Made from high-grade titanium, this durable pipe is designed to provide a cleaner, more enjoyable smoking experience with its innovative one-hitter function and easy-to-clean features.

“We are honored to be recognized by LA Weekly, a publication that resonates deeply with our local community and beyond,” said Anthony Nguyen, founder of The Dart Company. “This feature underscores our commitment to delivering top-quality products that elevate the smoking experience. The Dart Pro Titanium Pipe represents the pinnacle of our innovation, and we are proud to see it celebrated among other industry heavyweights.”

The Dart Company invites both new and loyal customers to explore the Dart Pro Titanium Pipe and experience why it stands out in the cannabis market. They also cater to their audience with great grinders, sets and kits, zippo lighters, various accessories and several iterations of their classic one-hitter pipes amongst other products.

To learn more about the Dart Pro Selection please visit https://thedartco.com/

To read the LA Weekly Article please visit: https://www.laweekly.com/weed-the-people-top-13-cannabis-products-to-try-on-420/

About The Dart Company:

The Dart Company is an online headshop dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience with expertly designed smoking accessories. Based in Los Angeles, we strive to innovate with high-quality materials and thoughtful design to bring you the best in cannabis consumption. For more information, please visit https://thedartco.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact: support@thedartco.com

