Satisfy Mom’s Sweet Tooth this Mother’s Day with Gardners Candies

TYRONE, Pa., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies, Inc., the legendary Pennsylvania-based chocolatier, reminds sons and daughters that with Mother’s Day approaching there is still time to buy a delectable Gardners’ treat for their mom.



Gardners Candies has been making moms smile for more than a century. Beloved by East Coast chocolate fans, premium Gardners Candies are now available nationwide, as well as at more than 150 retail locations, including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores and CVS.

Gardners’ confectioners have curated a complete collection of Mother’s Day gifts, ranging from traditional to novelty. Nothing says “I love you” more than roses – especially ones made of rich, creamy chocolate. Gardners will hand wrap elegant milk chocolate, white chocolate or dark chocolate roses with a white ribbon to make your gift extra special. Equally popular is the heart shaped chocolate.

Gardners’ exclusive Party BashCake is perfect for moms who will be celebrating with kids. The unique cake-shaped tabletop chocolate piñata shell is filled with Mini Chocolate Covered Pretzels, just waiting to be opened. It also can be ordered with Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Even a mini mallet to break open the gift is included.

Other ways to satisfy mom’s sweet tooth:

Spring Tier – A shimmering stack of elegant, floral-wrapped boxes filled with some of Gardners’ most tempting homemade chocolate confections, including Peanut Butter Meltaways and a deluxe assortment of premium chocolates.



Petite Assortment – A petite foil box, available in different colors, is filled with four of Gardners’ finest milk chocolate candies, including a Coconut Cluster, Caramel, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway and Almond Twin.



Visit www.gardnerscandies.com to view more scrumptious options and to order online. Deadlines for delivery by Mother’s Day are May 7 (standard delivery). and May 9 (expedited).

To find a Gardners retail location, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/StoreLocator.aspx

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across three states, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/.

