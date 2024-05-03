First State Property Targeted for Housing in Suffolk County

Just weeks after a landmark housing agreement in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the first state-owned property targeted for potential housing. The Governor issued a Request for Proposal to purchase and redevelop an approximately 13-acre site on Conklin Street in East Farmingdale. The site, currently owned by the New York State Department of Transportation as part of Republic Airport, has been vacant since the 1990s and serves no direct function for the airport. The property offers a prime opportunity to transform what is currently a blighted and underutilized lot into a thriving mixed-use residential development that enhances housing options for a wide range of New Yorkers. Applicants can view the Request for Proposals document here and a photo of the site here. Proposals should be submitted to Empire State Development by August 7, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. EST.

“We just secured a landmark housing deal that will make New York more affordable and livable, and now we're getting to work to turn it into reality,” Governor Hochul said. “Leveraging state-owned land is a significant opportunity to increase housing supply and help New Yorkers find a place to call home.”

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Conklin Street RFP represents a significant opportunity to create a vibrant, mixed-use development that will enhance the local community and contribute to the region's economic growth. ESD looks forward to bringing this project to fruition and unlocking the full potential of this site.”

The project site is located in the Hamlet of East Farmingdale within the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County, bordered by Conklin Street to the south, MTA’s Long Island Rail Road tracks to the north, and Broadhollow Road/Route 110 to the west. Currently controlled by the New York State Department of Transportation, the site totals approximately 13 acres. Previously utilized for airplane manufacturing, the structures on the site are now vacant and set for demolition. This location is conveniently positioned a mile equidistant from both the Farmingdale and Pinelawn LIRR stations and offers proximity to Route 110, one of Long Island’s largest commercial centers, enhancing its potential for a transformative mixed-use development.

Empire State Development, in close collaboration with the Town of Babylon, aims to establish a mixed-use hub that provides critically needed residential housing and stimulates economic growth and new job opportunities within East Farmingdale and across the region. Additionally, the development will be solicited to provide public open space, enhance pedestrian connectivity to surrounding commercial centers and deliver other community amenities. Empire State Development anticipates that 20 percent of the housing on the development will be affordable housing units restricted to households earning 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Additionally, the development plan must include sufficient parking, designs that emphasize sustainability, resilience, and energy efficiency to align with the goals of New York’s Climate Act, and meet all FAA and NYSDOT requirements to allow for the release of the property before development can begin. Some remediation may be needed on site for potential subsurface environmental contamination, which will be supported by an up to $4 million Department of Housing and Urban Development grant to the Town of Babylon, secured by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Representative Andrew Garbarino.

This RFP advances Governor Hochul's vision for addressing New York State's housing crisis and builds on a landmark agreement secured by the Governor to increase the state’s housing supply as part of the FY 2025 Enacted Budget. The budget includes: an opt-in tax incentive program for mixed-income and 100 percent affordable new construction or conversion multifamily rental projects outside of New York City; a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned land; new, strengthened protections for homeowners from deed theft; and more than $600 million in capital investments to support housing statewide.

The RFP also builds on the Governor's five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan announced in the FY 2023 Budget to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations. To date, more than 5,800 homes have been built or preserved on Long Island.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Relieving the housing crisis facing New Yorkers requires innovative solutions that unlock our State's potential for growth. By developing the Conklin Avenue site, we will utilize resources left underused for over a quarter-century to create transit-oriented housing in East Farmingdale, with integrated affordable units, where the need is amongst the most critical in the State. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to building a more affordable New York.”

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, "Housing affordability on Long Island is a serious problem. As lawmakers, it is our duty to help fix these problems. Today, we take a substantial step in ensuring additional affordable housing for Long Island. The location's close proximity to surrounding commercial areas and the LIRR makes it a convenient location for potential residents. I am pleased to see this previously underutilized area being used for such an important purpose. I applaud Governor Hochul for taking the lead on this issue and continuing to fulfill her promise of creating affordable housing across the state."

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “The redevelopment of the state owned Conklin Street in East Farmingdale will transform this blighted area while providing much needed housing. I support Governor Hochul’s efforts to improve the East Farmingdale community.”

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg said, “I couldn't be more thrilled with the announcement of this long-awaited project. Suffolk County is in dire need of affordable, sustainable housing, and the property in question has been vacant and in disrepair for decades. This is the perfect opportunity to not only provide housing but also remove an eyesore that has been the subject of complaints for years. I want to thank Governor Hochul for supporting this project and for always looking out for Long Island.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “I commend Governor Hochul for taking proactive steps to address the long-standing blight in East Farmingdale. As Supervisor of the Town of Babylon, I'm pleased to see the state's commitment to revitalizing this site. We will ensure that any development aligns with the needs and values of our residents and community.”