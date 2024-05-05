Roadies Star and Renowned Youth Icon Rannvijay Singha rocks Hyderabad JITO Youth Conclave powered by Zeus Kicks
Rannvijay Singha with Zeus Kicks Founder Prashant Surana Jain and Satya Ram co-founder The Capitalist: Luxury Streetwear Brand
The JITO Hyderabad Youth Conclave, featuring bollywood youth icon Rannvijay Singha, sponsored by Zeus Kicks, was a captivating event promoting camaraderie
Join Rannvijay Singha and Prashant Surana at Hyderabad JITO Youth Conclave powered by Zeus Kicks & Luxe for sustainable luxury and streetwear insights”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyderabad Youth Conclave (HYC) held on April 26, 2024, proved to be an extraordinary affair, capturing the essence of camaraderie and inspiration. Sponsored by Zeus Kicks, the event unfolded in three captivating segments, each offering a unique experience to the attendees.
— ZeusKicks
Zeus Kicks, the sponsor of the event, is committed to empowering youth initiatives and fostering leadership development among the younger generation. Through partnerships like the Hyderabad Youth Conclave (HYC) , Zeus Kicks aims to inspire and support the youth in reaching their full potential.
Zeus Kicks, is a collectible sneaker marketplace focused on sustainable fashion. Zeus Kicks is India’s 1st Sustainable luxury Boutique enabling collectors to exchange their old pair of kicks with new ones.
The event kicked off at 5:00 pm with M&M 2.0 - Mix & Mingle, where participants engaged in speed networking, capturing moments, and expanding their professional networks. This session set the stage for the main highlight of the evening, "Unplugged with Rannvijay Singha," where the renowned speaker shared insightful anecdotes and challenges from his journey, inspiring the youth present.
The presence of esteemed dignitaries, including JITO Hyderabad Main Wing Chairperson, Shri Sushil Ji Sancheti, Chief Secretary Shri Paresh Ji Shah, and others, added prestige to the event, highlighting the unwavering support from the JITO leadership.
With over 300 enthusiastic participants, the HYC witnessed a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives, facilitated by the HYC - Hyderabad Youth Connect App .The event, sponsored by Zeus Kicks also saw lucky winners receiving sneakers from Rannvijay Singha himself, further adding to the excitement.
The Hyderabad Youth Conclave 2024 not only provided a platform for networking and learning but also showcased the collaborative spirit and dynamism of the youth community in Hyderabad.
About Zeus Kicks: Step into the world of Zeus Luxe & Kicks, where luxury meets sustainability with a dash of exclusivity. We're not just another boutique or online store; we're your passport to authentic collectible sneakers, designer bags, elegant watches, and exquisite vintage jewellery from renowned brands like Bvlgari, Tiffany, Cartier, alongside other coveted streetwear like Air Jordans, dunks and Yeezy’s.
What sets us apart? Well, we're not just about the glitz and glamour. We're leading the charge, championing consumption sustainability by introducing a unique trade-in system. Got some vintage treasures gathering dust? Trade them in with us and upgrade to something fresh and fabulous.
Founded by Prashant and Rajul Surana Jain, our mission is simple yet powerful: to make luxury fashion sustainable and accessible. We believe that every piece has a story to tell, and by trading in, we unlock hidden value while reducing our environmental footprint.
Find us nestled in the heart of Banjara Hills on Road No. 3, where luxury awaits you by appointment only. Can't make it in person? No worries! Our curated collection is just a click away at https://www.zeuskicks.com/.
The youth team behind the success of the event included Chairman Ankit Bhutoria, Secretary Akshay Jain, Treasurer Saksham Sabhadra, and committee members Nilesh Nahar, Rahul Shah, Jinay Shah, Anchal Jain, Darshan Jain, Kapil Jain, Sanjana Shah, Kushal Doshi, Khushi Jain, and Vinit Bhandari.
Prashant Surana
Zeus Kicks & Luxe
+91 90003 01208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Zeus Kicks Intro video