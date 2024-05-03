Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Submit Release
NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held April 30th through May 2nd are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 7th.

April 30th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Bannerman Energy Ltd. OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
F3 Uranium Corp. OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
C2C Metals Corp. Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC


May 1st

Presentation Ticker(s)
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
CleanTech Lithium Plc OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
Graphite One Inc. OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH
Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd OTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL
AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
White Gold Corp. OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO
O3 Mining Inc. OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII


May 2nd  

Presentation Ticker(s)
Serabi Gold Plc OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
Silver Range Resources Ltd. Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG
Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


