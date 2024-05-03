Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for April 2024

- Average Operational Hash Rate Increases 15% M/M to 21.1 EH/s



- Increased BTC Holdings to 17,631 BTC; Total Cash and BTC of $1.6 B as of April 30, 2024

- Increased End of Year 2024 Total Installed Hash Rate Guidance to 50 EH/s, Confirmed and Fully Funded

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or the "Company"), one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners and a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for April 2024.



Management Commentary

"With capacity in Ellendale coming back online and improvements made at other sites, we increased our average operational hash rate 15% in April to 21.1 exahash and increased our bitcoin production 21% to 850 bitcoin," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's chairman and CEO. "In April, we achieved an all time operating hash rate high of 25.9 exahash. Transaction fees also reached all time highs around the Halving, which we were able to capitalize on with our Slipstream service and our proprietary mining pool. Just before the Halving, we earned an additional 4.25 bitcoin from Slipstream alone, and MARA Pool outperformed, capturing one block with 10 bitcoin and another with 16 bitcoin in transaction fees. Ultimately, transaction fees accounted for approximately 16% of the bitcoin we earned in April.

"We continued to expand into the available capacity at our recently acquired sites, including those at Kearney and Garden City. During April, we successfully energized approximately 2 exahash worth of miners at various locations, which includes the 9,500 machines we relocated from Ellendale to Garden City.

"While last month's Halving event will reduce bitcoin production for all miners, we are accelerating our growth plans to mitigate the impact. Given the amount of capacity we have available following our recent acquisitions and the amount of hash rate we have access to through current machine orders and options, we now believe it is possible for us to double the scale of Marathon’s mining operations in 2024 and achieve 50 exahash by the end of the year. With this growth fully funded based on our current liquidity, we look forward to improving our position as a leader in converting underutilized energy into economic value."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Year-Over-Year Comparison Prior Month Comparison Metric 4/30/2024 4/30/2023 % Δ 4/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Δ Bitcoin Produced 850 702 21 % 850 894 (5 )% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 28.3 23.4 21 % 28.3 28.8 (2 )% Share of available miner rewards 1 3.2 % 2.5 % NA 3.2 % 3.0 % NA Transaction Fees as % of Total 5 16.2 % 3.0 % NA 16.2 % 4.5 % NA Number of Blocks Won 5 129 99 30 % 129 118 9 % Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 2 29.9 14.0 114 % 29.9 27.8 8 % Average Operational Hash Rate (EH/s) 3 21.1 10.6 99 % 21.1 18.3 15 % Installed Hash Rate (EH/s) 4 29.9 17.9 67 % 29.9 27.8 7 %





Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that Marathon earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period. Defined as the amount of hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded. Defined as the average hash rate that was actually generated during the month from all operational miners. All figures are estimates and are rounded. Defined as the sum of energized hash rate (see above) and hash rate that has been installed but not yet energized. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded. These metrics are MaraPool only, do not include the joint ventures.



In April, Marathon energized approximately 14,000 additional miners (c. 2.0 EH/s), 9,500 of which were successfully relocated from Ellendale to Garden City. As a result, Marathon's operating fleet increased to approximately 240,000 Bitcoin miners, theoretically capable of producing 29.9 EH/s. In April, Marathon also achieved an all time operating hash rate high of 25.9 EH/s. Hash rate figures are calculated according to the manufacturers' specifications.

Figure 2: Operational Details by Site

Hash Rates in EH/s Installed Hash Rate Energized Hash Rate Avg Operating Hash Rate Avg % of Energized Site State Host Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Owned Operated Granbury TX Marathon 4.4 4.2 4.4 4.2 3.6 3.2 82 % 77 % Garden City TX Marathon 5.8 4.5 5.8 4.5 4.6 3.5 79 % 78 % Kearney NE Marathon 1.9 1.2 1.9 1.2 1.2 0.8 63 % 67 % Total owned operated 12.1 9.9 12.1 9.9 9.4 7.5 78 % 76 % Third-party Hosted McCamey TX US Bitcoin 7.6 7.7 7.6 7.7 6.2 6.4 82 % 83 % Ellendale ND Applied 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 1.9 0.9 29 % 14 % Jamestown ND Applied 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 99 % 98 % All Other Various 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.0 96 % 88 % Total third-party hosted 17.8 17.9 17.8 17.9 11.7 10.7 66 % 60 % Total 29.9 27.8 29.9 27.8 21.1 18.2 71 % 65 %



As of April 30, 2024 the Company holds a total of 17,631 unrestricted BTC. Marathon opted to sell 600 bitcoin in April. The Company still intends to sell a portion of its bitcoin holdings in future periods to support monthly operations, manage its treasury, and for general corporate purposes.



Financial Highlights and Updates

Figure 3: Financial Highlights

Year-Over-Year Comparison Prior Month Comparison Metric 4/30/2024 4/30/2023 % Δ 4/30/2024 3/31/2024 % Δ Total Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash ($, in millions) $ 145.3 $ 123.5 18 % $ 145.3 $ 324.3 (55 )% Unrestricted Cash 133.3 123.5 8 % 133.3 324.3 (59 )% Restricted Cash 12.0 — NA 12.0 — NA Total BTC Holdings (in whole numbers) 17,631 11,568 52 % 17,631 17,381 1 % Unrestricted BTC Holdings 17,631 11,568 52 % 17,631 17,381 1 % Restricted BTC Holdings — — NA — — NA Pledged BTC Holdings — — NA — — NA





Marathon held $145.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at month end, $133.3 of which was unrestricted. During April, the combined balance of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and bitcoin decreased from $1,563.4 million to $1,214.1 million at April 30, 2024.



Investor Notice

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

