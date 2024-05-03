Lincoln Tech Opens New Atlanta Campus; Grand Opening Takes Place May 9th

Lincoln’s second Georgia location in East Point marks a milestone in Lincoln’s five-year strategic expansion plan.

Parsippany, NJ, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, will officially open its new campus in East Point, GA. A Grand Opening will be held on Thursday, May 9th beginning at 12PM. Industry representatives, local hiring partners, and regional political officials, including Georgia State Senator Sonya Halpern and East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, are also expected to attend. The campus is Lincoln’s second in the Atlanta area.

The East Point campus will provide career training programs in Automotive Service Technology, Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology, Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology, and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating (HVAC) Technology. These fields are projected to add more than 100,000 jobs across Georgia by 2030*. Associate degree-granting Service Management programs will also be available for students looking to further their career opportunities after graduation.

Graduates of the campus will also have the ability to apply for advanced career training opportunities with Lincoln Tech partners such as Tesla, Mazda, Peterbilt, Republic Services, Johnson Controls International, Hussmann Refrigeration, and the Food Processing Suppliers Association.

Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO Scott Shaw says the campus will play a major role in expanded career opportunities for graduates as well as in building the state’s workforce for these in-demand fields.

“For many years there has been a demonstrated need for skilled, trained professionals in these industries,” Shaw says. “The gap between the skills needed to fill these roles, and the skills held by many of today’s job seekers, threatens to slow productivity and economic growth – and we’ve heard that same sentiment from our employer partners. Today, with the grand opening of our new East Point campus, Lincoln Tech is proud to take the lead in training a new generation of workers who can revitalize the workforce in these fields.”

“The Atlanta market holds tremendous potential for students from across the region, and for the employers who will look to hire them upon graduation,” says Campus President Don Lane. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to continue serving this market, where we’ve had a presence in Marietta for over 20 years. The East Point campus will introduce new programs and open new career paths for our students.”

The opening of the new campus will not impact the Marietta campus, located north of Atlanta. The Marietta campus, which can serve as many as 270 students at a time, will continue to provide career training in healthcare support fields, along with electrical and HVAC programs. The new, larger East Point campus will accommodate as many as 700 students, providing training opportunities for students from the city and south thanks to its location near Interstate 85.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of April 17, 2024.

