Electromagnetic Weapons Market Poised for $2,060.1 Million Growth by 2030, Surging at 19.7% CAGR -Allied Market Research

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Type (Rail Guns, Electromagnetic Pulse Generators, and Coil Guns), Platform (Air-Based, Sea-Based, and Land-Based), and End User (Homeland Security and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030."๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐š๐ข๐ง $๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ•% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.

The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Rise in development of small and compact electromagnetic weapons for UAV, increase in usage of electromagnetic weapons in military combat activities, and rise in modernization of weapons for military platforms have boosted the growth of the global electromagnetic weapons market. On the contrary, limitation associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by electromagnetic weapons restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from emerging economies and growth in investment in research and development of advanced electromagnetic weapons are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐-

๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the rail guns segment held the major market share in 2020, accounted for more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ’% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the government has invested more resources in the development of rail guns due to their potential to provide benefits such as extended range or high-yield munitions.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐š-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐-

๐๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, the sea-based segment held the major market share in 2020, accounted for more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ‘% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to research and development programs conducted in developed countries such as the United States, for the development of technologies to create advanced naval electromagnetic weapons.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐-

๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, North America held the major market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. This is due to the prevalence of advanced weapons among governmental and military entities in the region, in addition to an increase in government and military expenditure on the development of superior weapons in response to accelerated safety threats. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“% from 2021 to 2030. This can be attributed to increased defense investment and the development of high-tech weapons in Asia-Pacific countries to combat terrorism and regional conflicts in countries like China and India.

