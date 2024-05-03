Electromagnetic Weapons Market Poised for $2,060.1 Million Growth by 2030, Surging at 19.7% CAGR -Allied Market Research

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Type (Rail Guns, Electromagnetic Pulse Generators, and Coil Guns), Platform (Air-Based, Sea-Based, and Land-Based), and End User (Homeland Security and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟓𝟎.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 $𝟐,𝟎𝟔𝟎.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟗.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in development of small and compact electromagnetic weapons for UAV, increase in usage of electromagnetic weapons in military combat activities, and rise in modernization of weapons for military platforms have boosted the growth of the global electromagnetic weapons market. On the contrary, limitation associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by electromagnetic weapons restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from emerging economies and growth in investment in research and development of advanced electromagnetic weapons are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐠𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the rail guns segment held the major market share in 2020, accounted for more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟒% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the government has invested more resources in the development of rail guns due to their potential to provide benefits such as extended range or high-yield munitions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, the sea-based segment held the major market share in 2020, accounted for more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟑% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to research and development programs conducted in developed countries such as the United States, for the development of technologies to create advanced naval electromagnetic weapons.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the major market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. This is due to the prevalence of advanced weapons among governmental and military entities in the region, in addition to an increase in government and military expenditure on the development of superior weapons in response to accelerated safety threats. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟓% from 2021 to 2030. This can be attributed to increased defense investment and the development of high-tech weapons in Asia-Pacific countries to combat terrorism and regional conflicts in countries like China and India.

