Minister Mondli Gungubele launches USAASA broadband project in De Aar, 7 May

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Minister Mondli Gungubele along with the Premier of Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul will officially launch the Free WiFi hotspot project in the District of Pixley ka Seme in the township of Nonzwakazi, De Aar on Tuesday, 07 May 2024.

In May 2023 during the Budget Vote of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies delivered in May, DCDT made a commitment to South Africans that we will reach 80% connectivity by 2024. One of our entities, the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) has been busy ensuring that the commitment is realised.

As a follow-up on this commitment, the Minister together with the Northern Cape Provincial Government will officially launch the USAASA Broadband project in De Aar, in Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality, Northern Cape Province. The project is intended to improve broadband connectivity and enhance internet access in the region. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing accessible internet connectivity to communities, and empowering individuals and small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

The Agency has so far connected 114 public access sites with free Wi-Fi hotspots and is providing digital skills training for the whole District. This initiative also seeks to address access gap challenges experienced by communities in the area and is part of the SA Connect Phase 2, which includes the rollout of broadband infrastructure in communities across the country.

The Minister will also take the opportunity to raise awareness about the soon to be concluded Broadcast Digital Migration Project and Analogue Switch-Off.

The details of the event are as follows:

DATE : 07 May 2024 (Tuesday)

TIME : 09:00am - 15h00pm

VENUE : Nonzwakazi Community Hall, De Aar, Northern Cape Province

