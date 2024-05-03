Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Deputy Minister Nomasonto Motaung and Premier Mxolisi Dukwana facilitate signing ceremony of Distribution Agency Agreement between Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality and Eskom, 7 May

The Free State Provincial Government (FSPG) will on 07 May 2024, facilitate and lead the signing ceremony of the Distribution Agency Agreement (DAA) between the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality (MAP) and power utility, Eskom.

The historic launch will be led by the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, and the Premier of the Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nomasonto Motaung, is also expected to grace the momentous ceremony.

The finalisation on the implementation of the DAA and establishment of the Project Management Unit will see Eskom reinstate electricity infrastructure in Maluti-a-Phofung and provide a revenue collection service to the Municipality. This will serve as a benchmark and blueprint in addressing the challenges of the Eskom debt and response by municipalities across the country.

“This agreement would not have been possible without the collective commitment and determination of all parties involved in working with the province, including the Office of the Deputy President, National CoGTA, SALGA, Labour Unions, and others. As we celebrate 30 years of democracy, partnership and growth, we reflect on the progress we have made in building a democratic and prosperous society. The signing of this Distribution Agency Agreement is testament to the efforts made by all stakeholders to address the challenges facing the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality. We are committed to continue working together with all relevant stakeholders, to ensure that our people have access to basic services and opportunities for economic growth and development," said Premier Mxolisi Dukwana.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this event as follows:

DATE: 07 May 2024

TIME: 10:00

VENUE: Bluegumbosch Multi-Purpose Centre, QwaQwa, Free State

Media enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication

Setjhaba K. Maphalla

Cell: 071 302 2591

Email: setjhaba.maphalla@fspremier.gov.za

Director: Media Strategy and Liaison

Thabang Mokoka

Cell: 071 660 5401

Email: thabang.mokoka@fspremier.gov.za

Media Interviews, Coordination and RSVPs:

Pulane Tsupane

Media Strategy and News Services

Cell: 071 302 2595

Pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za