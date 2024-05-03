Tree Island Announces Meeting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) announced that all matters put forward for consideration at its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) received requisite shareholder approval. Results of the voting for the director elections at the Meeting are described below, and additional information regarding the full results of all matters voted on at the Meeting may be found in the Company’s filing on SEDAR.



Board of Directors

All nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of Tree Island. The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. In total 17,737,652 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 65.45% of the outstanding shares as of the record date of March 15, 2024. Detailed results of the votes received by proxy for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Amar S. Doman 16,618,194 93.9% 1,088,256 6.15% Peter Bull 16,668,053 94.1% 1,038,397 5.86% Sam Fleiser 17,441,452 98.5% 264,998 1.50% Theodore A. Leja 16,613,877 93.8% 1,092,573 6.17% Joe Downes 16,556,550 93.5% 1,149,900 6.49% Harry Rosenfeld 17,288,552 97.6% 417,898 2.36%

The sum of individual percentages may not equal 100% due to rounding.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

