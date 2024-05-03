IR Spectroscopy Market Size, Industry, Share, Growth & Trends, 2029

Chicago, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IR spectroscopy market Size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increase in R&D investments in healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry and continuous technological advancements in IR spectroscopy are attributed to the ever-increasing demand for IR spectroscopy system.

IR Spectroscopy Companies - Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) and ZEISS (Germany) are the Key Players

To know about the assumptions considered for the Study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major IR Spectroscopy companies include:

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

ZEISS (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Shimadzu Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of precision instruments, analytical and measuring equipment, and medical systems. Shimadzu's commitment to innovation is evident in its diverse range of products, spanning industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, environmental science, and materials testing. The corporation's analytical and testing instruments play a pivotal role in research, quality control, and advancements in scientific understanding across various disciplines.

The company has made significant contributions to the advancement of analytical techniques, including Infrared (IR) spectroscopy. IR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical method that involves the interaction of infrared radiation with matter to study molecular vibrations, providing valuable information about the chemical composition and structure of compounds.

ZEISS

ZEISS stands as a global leader in optics and optoelectronics. With a rich heritage spanning over a century, ZEISS has consistently set industry standards in the fields of precision engineering and innovative technologies. The company excels in manufacturing optical and optoelectronic products, including lenses, microscopes, medical devices, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company is committed to quality and cutting-edge research has positioned it as a trusted partner across various industries, from healthcare and life sciences to industrial manufacturing and consumer electronic.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. is a global leader in providing innovative solutions and services for diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services. PerkinElmer specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies and products that enable researchers, clinicians, and businesses to advance scientific discovery, improve health outcomes, and enhance overall safety. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of offerings, including analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services. PerkinElmer's solutions span various fields, from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to environmental monitoring and diagnostics. Leveraging its expertise in detection, imaging, and informatics,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is a leader in diagnostics, life sciences, and applied chemicals markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with services, instruments, consumables, applications, and expertise, enabling customers to gain advanced insights about their products. Agilent implements the latest technologies in its products, which keeps it ahead of its peers. Agilent has one of the broadest product portfolios of any company. Its instruments, software, and sample preparation solutions assist scientists to conduct faster, more accurate research.

Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation is a leading global provider of scientific instruments and solutions for various industries, including life sciences, analytical chemistry, diagnostics, and materials research. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-performance scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The company offers analytical instruments for various applications, such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), infrared (IR), and X-ray spectroscopy.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com