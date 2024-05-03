[All-round Display of New Trends in Trade in Services] 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services Is Unveiled Tod

MACAU, May 3 - As one of the major economic and trade exchanges between Guangdong and Macao, the 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2024GMBPF), jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will be held from 25 to 28 July at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. Macao small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in participating in the Fair are invited to submit applications from today (2 May) until 16 May via the “Online application system for event projects” (macaomice.ipim.gov.mo) on IPIM’s website.

The 2024GMBPF covers smart products, big health products, hotel equipment, cultural and creative products, food and beverages. Priority targets for this Fair will be enterprises with made-in-Macao and Macao-branded products, Macao agents for products from Portuguese-speaking countries, and enterprises that have joined the Macao Ideas and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre. Eligible Macao SMEs (enterprises registered in Macao for tax purposes that have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for at least one year, with at least 50% of the shares or controlling interest owned by Macao residents) can participate in the 2024GMBPF at a special price of MOP 1,400.

For more information on application, please call the event hotline (853) 8798 9636. If the number of applications exceeds the number of concessionary booths available, lots will be drawn. The organisers reserve the right of final decision on relevant arrangements.

Four Days of Diverse Activities to Expand Business Opportunities for Enterprises across Regions

The four-day 2024GMBPF will extend the effectiveness of the Fair beyond the exhibition hall and further expand to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin through a series of activities such as exhibitions and sales, business matching sessions, forums, guided community tours, and “multi-venue events” in Macao and Hengqin. It will also continue to leverage Macao’s strengths as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. By aligning pro-actively to the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, taking advantage of the major development opportunities brought about by the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Co-operation Zone, GMBPF will deepen economic and trade co-operation between Guangdong and Macao and strengthen economic and trade exchanges among the two places, countries and regions along the Belt and Road and Portuguese-speaking countries, while helping enterprises develop their brands in an innovative manner and open up business opportunities.

For more information about the Fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.