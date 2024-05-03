RockAthena Brittain Makes History as the First Transgender Woman to Run for Congress in Nevada's 3rd District
Democratic Party Symbol
RockAthena Brittain is bringing Transgender representation to the United States Congress.
We cannot allow authoritarian-minded billionaires who hate democracy to buy Republicans to dismantle our nation.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV - RockAthena Brittain is breaking barriers and making history as the first transgender woman to run for Congress in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. This groundbreaking announcement has sparked excitement and support from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies alike.
— RockAthena Brittain
Brittain, a Democrat, is a longtime advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and has been a vocal volunteer and activist for the community. She has been a resident of Nevada for over 20 years and has a deep understanding of the issues facing the state and its residents. With her experience and passion, Brittain is ready to bring a fresh perspective and much-needed representation to the 3rd District.
Brittain realizes and agrees that there are issues facing all Nevadans that must be addressed now. She is mindful of the non-LGBTQIA+ community as well and will fight for all her constituents equally. Unfair lending practices affect so many people in terms of housing, rental and mortgage rates, credit, business and personal loans, home, and auto insurance. She believes these are national issues, not restricted to the States individually. She knows what it’s like to experience homelessness firsthand starting in the pandemic, and what it takes to recover from it as well. “We are at an Inflection point in our nation and the time is long overdue to knock down the old guard and make way for the future of this country’s diverse citizenry to finally reap the benefits afforded to only the privileged class before said Brittain.
"I am honored to be the first transgender woman to run for Congress in Nevada's 3rd District. This is a historic moment not just for me, but for the entire LGBTQIA+ community. I believe that representation matters, and I am committed to being a voice for all marginalized communities in our district," said Brittain.
Brittain is a lifelong musician, business owner, and recording artist. She comes from a humble upbringing in West Texas, but has called Las Vegas, Nevada home for more than 20 years. She has been a supporter of Planned Parenthood dating back to the mid-90s and stood up repeatedly for individual freedom of choice in all aspects of life. She is not a stranger to taking on city and local governments, going all the way to victory in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against Clark County, Nevada in 2013. If there’s a word to describe RockAthena Brittain, it must be Unconventional.
“I’m running to replace an establishment Democrat incumbent, Susie Lee, who merely provides lip-service instead of legitimate policy on issues, such as the housing crisis, LGBTQIA+ protections, climate change, and nothing about Project 2025 whatsoever. The time for establishment Democrats is over. We need leaders who will bring new energy and ideas to the times we are facing. Nevadans deserve better”, said Brittain.
Brittain's campaign is focused on addressing a myriad of issues such as, Reproductive Freedom, Anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, stopping PROJECT 2025, and economic inequality for all. She believes in creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all. Her candidacy is unexpected and she is thought of as the outlier, but make no mistake, she's here to do make changes.
The United States House of Representatives has never had a transgender representative, and Brittain's candidacy is a significant step towards diversity and inclusivity in national politics. Her campaign is a testament to the progress being made towards equal representation and opportunities for all individuals.
Here's a brief summary of her Policy and platform agenda.
Policy Issues Include: Housing Crisis Created By Private Equity Investors, Climate Change, Reproductive Freedom, Auto Insurance Pricing, Stop Anti-LGBTQIA+ HATE Legislation, Health Care for All – Complete Coverage, Border Security & Streamlined Legal Citizenship Pathway, Gun Reform Legislation & Policy, STOP PROJECT 2025 NOW. RockAthena is a registered handgun owner and advocates for more people in the LGBTQIA+ community to obtain firearm shooting and safety training, as well as legal knowledge.
As the June primary election approaches, Brittain's campaign is gaining momentum, and she is determined to make history by becoming the first transgender woman to be elected to Congress in Nevada's 3rd District. For more information on Brittain's campaign and her platform, visit her website at www.RockathenaBrittainForCongress.org.
###
Alayne Strebeck
RockAthena Brittain For Congress Committee
+1 702-533-8996
email us here
Trans Girl's Got A Gun Lyric Video