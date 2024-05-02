EFG President David Govoni elected Vice-Chair to the Bureau of the UNECE Expert Group on Resource Management

During the UNECE Resource Management Week 2024, EFG President David Govoni has been elected as Vice-Chair to the Expert Group on Resource Management (EGRM). The week-long event, held at the Palais des Nations from 22-26 April 2024, convened leaders, experts, and stakeholders to deliberate on sustainable development challenges and opportunities.

Under the theme “Assuring sustainability in resource management,” discussions revolved around the crucial role of the United Nations Framework Classification for Resources (UNFC) and the United Nations Resource Management System (UNRMS) in global resource management endeavors.

A significant highlight was the adoption of the new CRIRSCO Template to UNFC Bridging Document, aimed at harmonising international standards in mineral reporting methodologies and classifications. This milestone is expected to streamline financial reporting for publicly listed mining companies and facilitate resource assessment and management by governments and other stakeholders.

David Govoni represented the Federation at the event and stated on this occasion:

“EFG is a key stakeholder in the group. Our membership includes 27 National Associations across the geographical Europe. The nearly 45,000 individual members of our National Associations represent a diverse group, including freelance professionals, individuals in industry, academia, public bodies and authorities, and policy-making roles. Professional geologists and geoscientists are and will be among the main real end-users of UNFC from an ‘operational’ point of view. EFG, along with the network of the Global Geoscience Professionalism Group (GGPG), can potentially have a strong impact on the further development and implementation of this tool. Therefore, I’m glad about our engagement in the UNECE EGRM.”

Former EFG Vice-President Michael Neumann and representative of our German National Association, the BDG, introduced the Global Geoscience Professionalism Group during one of the sessions.