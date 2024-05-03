Submit Release
SINGEOP, CEPLIS, EFG and CNG discuss joint actions to promote the geologist profession

On April 29, EFG President David Govoni participated in an informal meeting between the Italian National Union of Geologists (SINGEOP), the Italian National Council of Geologists (CNG), the European Federation of Geologists (EFG), and the European Council of Liberal Professions (CEPLIS).

The Italian National Union of Geologists (SINGEOP), one of EFG’s Italian National Associations, initiated the meeting to promote effective actions to establish a European academy for specialist training and for the technical-cultural improvement of young professionals in the field of geology. The meeting also aimed to implement synergistic activities to guarantee fair compensation protection for geologists, according to the methods deemed most appropriate by the respective structures.

Finally, discussions revolved around more general objectives of actively collaborating at a supra-European scale for the valorisation of the geologist profession, encouraging all necessary public initiatives.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to present and discuss the Italian National Congress of Geologists, scheduled to be held in Palermo from May 23 to 25, and the 5th International Professional Geology Conference, which will take place in Zaragoza, Spain, from November 5 to 7, 2025.

The attendees included Guglielmo Emanuele, President of the Italian National Union of Geologists (SINGEOP); Arcangelo Francesco Violo, President of the Italian National Council of Geologists (CNG); David Govoni, President of the European Federation of Geologists (EFG); and Gaetano Stella, President of the European Council of Liberal Professions (CEPLIS), also President of the Italian Confederation of Freelance Professionals (Confprofessioni).

