Ukrainian Youth Foundation and EU4Youth IV project sign a Memorandum of Understanding

On May 2 the Ukrainian Youth Foundation, a state institution operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment project signed the Memorandum of Understanding, forging a collaborative partnership aimed at empowering and enhancing opportunities for young people in Ukraine.

Through this collaboration, the parties aim to enhance the capacity of youth organizations and governmental institutions for meaningful dialogue and improve youth engagement by promoting inclusivity and participation.

In addition to their broader collaboration, the Ukrainian Youth Foundation and the EU4Youth IV project intend to cooperate in awarding grants for youth CSOs in Ukraine, empowering young people to drive positive change.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in promoting youth empowerment and participation in Ukraine. By working together, the Ukrainian Youth Foundation and the EU4Youth IV project seek to create meaningful opportunities for young people to thrive and contribute positively to society.