Water Softeners Market: Research Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2025

Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Softeners Market, as per a report by Allied Market Research, achieved $2.05 billion in 2017 and is poised to hit $3.57 billion by 2025, with a projected CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report delves into comprehensive analyses of key strategies, industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and prime investment prospects.

Key drivers identified for the market include the escalating demand for potable water due to population growth, rising occurrences of water-borne diseases from hard water consumption, and increasing adoption in various industrial sectors like food processing, chemicals, textiles, and refineries. Additionally, global industrialization and urbanization have fueled the uptake of water softeners. However, challenges such as high operational costs, labor, maintenance expenses in the softening process, environmental concerns over soft water discharge, and stringent regulations in regions like Europe and the U.S. could impede market growth. Nonetheless, untapped opportunities in emerging economies like India and Japan, the expanding manufacturing sector worldwide, and heightened awareness about the adverse effects of hard water consumption present avenues for market expansion.

Salt-based water softeners dominated the market in 2017, accounting for over two-thirds of total revenue, and are expected to maintain this dominance till 2025. This is attributed to their usage in households for health benefits like skin and eye irritation prevention, hair fall reduction, fabric lifespan elongation, and prevention of stains on fixtures and taps. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, driven by their cost-effectiveness and lack of chemical purging requirements for water softening and contaminant neutralization.

North America held a significant market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance till 2025, owing to rising water-borne diseases, increased adoption of advanced water softening technologies across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and heightened awareness regarding the benefits of soft water consumption. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific market is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% till 2025, fueled by government initiatives to enhance fresh water accessibility, rising foreign direct investments in infrastructure, and rapid industrial expansion.

Key market players analyzed in the report include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd., NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC.

