Biomaterial-based Vaccines Market Size & Trends

Wyss Institute, Creative Biolabs, Novavax, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Evonik, Merck, Sigma-Aldrich, SK bioscience, and Precision NanoSystems, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global biomaterial-based vaccines market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global biomaterial-based vaccines market is driven by technological advancements and increasing disease burden.

Key Market Trends

  • Personalized Vaccines: There is a growing trend towards personalized medicine, including vaccines tailored to individual genetic profiles or specific disease characteristics. Biomaterial-based vaccines offer a platform for personalized vaccine development by enabling targeted delivery and enhanced immune responses, leading to more effective and tailored preventive healthcare solutions.
  • Collaboration and Partnerships: Increasingly, collaborations and partnerships between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, academic institutions, and government agencies drive innovation in biomaterial-based vaccine research and development. These partnerships leverage complementary expertise and resources to accelerate the translation of promising vaccine technologies from the lab to the market.
  • Focus on Vaccine Delivery Systems: In the biomaterial-based vaccines market, there is a significant focus on developing advanced delivery systems such as nanoparticles, liposomes, and microparticles. These systems enable controlled release of vaccine antigens, targeted delivery to immune cells, and modulation of immune responses, leading to improved vaccine performance and patient outcomes.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the route of administration outlook, the injectable vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global biomaterial-based vaccines market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the type of biomaterial outlook, the protein-based vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global biomaterial-based vaccines market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • Wyss Institute, Creative Biolabs, Novavax, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Evonik, Merck, Sigma-Aldrich, SK bioscience, and Precision NanoSystems, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global biomaterial-based vaccines market

By Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Injectable vaccines
  • Oral Vaccines
  • Nasal Vaccines
  • Transdermal Vaccines

By Type of Biomaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Lipid-based Vaccines
  • Polymer-based Vaccines
  • Protein-based Vaccines
  • Nanoparticle-based Vaccines
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

