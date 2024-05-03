Ahead Of Cinco De Mayo, 10 Barrel’s Award-Winning Brew Team Introduces Pub Cerveza, A Traditional Mexican Style Lager

BEND, Ore., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. ("10 Barrel Brewing Co." or "10 Barrel"), a Pacific Northwestern pioneer in craft brewing, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), unveils its latest creation: Pub Cerveza. Building upon the legacy of the ‘Cheap Fun.’ family, which includes Pub Beer and Pub Ice, Pub Cerveza brings south-of-the-border spirit to the party in a smooth, crushable Mexican Style Lager.



Launching today, right on time for Cinco De Mayo festivities, Pub Cerveza delivers a new portal to ‘Cheap Fun.’ at any Darty (that's a Day pARTY). Whether you're ripping down the adult slip-n-slide, or hucking water balloons off a houseboat this summer, Pub Cerveza is a refreshing, easy-drinking accomplice for all-day good times.





“Nothing says Cheap Fun. like a day party, and nothing says day party like a Mexican Style Lager,” said Brian Hughes, Marketing Director for 10 Barrel Brewing. “We are excited to unleash our Pub Cerveza on the world as the ‘Cheap Fun.’ summer staple for all the Mexican Style Lager fans out there.”

Pub Cerveza is available now in 12-packs and can be found across Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with more locations coming soon. Grab a pack and level-up your Cinco De Mayo and other summer celebrations with a whole new flavor of Cheap Fun.

About 10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing is a leading craft beer brand based in Bend, Oregon, known for its innovative flavors and genres—from award-winning craft brews to Cheap Fun. lagers, to RTD party cocktails—with a commitment to quality and mission to Drink Beer Outside. As the creators of Pub Beer and Pub Ice, 10 Barrel continues to push the boundaries of Cheap Fun. by creating unforgettable experiences for its growing fanbase.

For media inquiries, please contact 10 Barrel PR Manager, Michael Misselwitz, at michaelm@wh1969.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d863071-12a2-4bc9-9770-a04ce0eb6fe5



