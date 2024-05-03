Augmedix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the following four investor conferences in May and June 2024.



For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact either your corresponding sales representative at the host firms or the Augmedix investor relations team.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

