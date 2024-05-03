[2024] PA66 Market Trends in Industrial Applications, Growth Opportunities 2031

PA66 Markets

The global pa66 market is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global PA66 market was pegged at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global PA66 market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Arkema S.A, DuPont, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Huntsman Corporation LLC, Lealea Group, Kurary Co. Ltd, Royal DSM, Radici Group, SABIC, Solvay, and Toray Advanced Composite.

The report analyzes these key players in the global PA66 market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key findings of the study:

As per PA66 market analysis, by region, Asia-Pacific was fastest growing region, growing with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Based on form, the sheet segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, growing with a CAGR of 6.0%

On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, growing with a CAGR of 6.3%

China was the highest revenue contributor, growing with a CAGR of 7.5%.

South Korea and Japan are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 5.1% and 3.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

The report segments the global PA66 industry on the basis of analysis form, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of form, the sheet segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global PA66 market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

