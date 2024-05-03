Statement from Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and CFO, Bombardier, on Moody’s Ratings Upgrade to B1

MONTRÉAL, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entire Bombardier team is proud to celebrate Moody’s rating upgrade announced yesterday. This most recent upgrade places Bombardier at a B1 rating with a stable outlook and reflects the company’s consistent performance to date throughout its turnaround. As we outlined in our 2024 Investor Day this week, we have a strong foundation upon which to keep improving key balance sheet metrics.



Bombardier continues to build its resilience through growth pathways that thoughtfully diversify revenue streams all while creating additional margin and cash upside. Dynamic businesses like Services and Bombardier Defense not only add value to our company, but they do so by offering our customers unique and flexible solutions.

We have created a lot of momentum, that is well embodied in the launch of our new forward-looking brand identity. Over the past years, Bombardier team members across our various businesses have executed to plan to near perfection, intently focused on what we control. This approach continues to raise us to higher altitudes of performance on debt reduction, earnings and positive free cash flow generation.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

