Restaurant Management Software Market Expected to Surge at 15.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 17.1 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The restaurant management software market was valued at $4,236.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $17,113.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global restaurant management software market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in adoption in customized restaurant management software and growing application of seamless payment gateway, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, has driven the growth of the market.

Modern restaurant software systems have revolutionized the way the restaurant business operates by seamlessly integrating computer functionalities with traditional checkout counters. These advanced systems are capable of processing credit card payments, generating receipts, and providing users with a user-friendly interface to visualize data efficiently. Moreover, they also handle various service station responsibilities, enhancing overall efficiency in restaurant operations.

One of the key features of modern restaurant software systems is the implementation of centralized digital ordering systems, commonly referred to as kitchen display systems (KDS). By replacing traditional paper tickets in the kitchen backend, KDS streamlines communication and coordination between the front of the house (FOH) and back of the house (BOH) in eateries of all sizes. This integration ensures smoother workflows and faster service, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Technological advancements have led to the widespread adoption of restaurant management software across various dining sectors. From fast-food chains to fine dining establishments, these software solutions have become indispensable tools for optimizing operations, enhancing customer experience, and increasing profitability.

Overall, modern restaurant software systems have transformed the way restaurants operate, enabling them to keep pace with evolving consumer preferences and technological trends. As the industry continues to embrace innovation, restaurant management software will play an increasingly crucial role in shaping the future of the dining experience.

North America holds significant global restaurant management software market share, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. The rising acceptance of quick service restaurant (QSR) services is expected to propel the growth of the restaurant management software industry in this region. Moreover, growing awareness of smart point-of-sale (POS) systems, hybrid deployment model and enhanced billing & invoice management use case request in North America is anticipated to drive the restaurant management software market trends in this region.

The key players profiled in the report include Clover Network, LLC, HotSchedules (Fourth Enterprises LLC.), Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Personica (Fishbowl Inc.), Revel Systems, Inc., Square Capital, LLC (Block, Inc.) and TouchBistro.

