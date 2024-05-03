Registered Dietician Emily Spurlock shares essential tips for the support of gut health
Emily Spurlock is registered Dietician and Health Coach at the IFDW and shares insights on her simplest trick to improve Gut Health quickly.
I can easily leave half a meal on my plate because I am full.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where diet trends come and go, the secret to better gut health may not lie in what one eats, but in how they eat. Registered Dietician and Health Coach at The Institute For Digestive Wellbeing Emily Spurlock shares a revolutionary approach that contradicts the restrictive norms of dieting, promising a healthier relationship with food without the need to give up the joys of eating.
The Problem with Modern Eating Habits
Many individuals have lost touch with their body's signals during meals, leading to a disconnection that affects not only their digestive health but also their overall well being. Emily Spurlock, through her own journey of rekindling a peaceful relationship with food, discovered that the pace and mindfulness of one's eating habits hold the key to unlocking a myriad of health benefits. "I can easily leave half a meal on my plate because I am full," Spurlock explained, highlighting the effectiveness of this method.
The Science of Eating Slowly
The process of eating slowly and deliberately can significantly impact an individual’s digestive system and overall health. When a person eats too quickly, they often consume more food than necessary before their stomach can signal that it's full. This delay in satiety cues can lead to overeating and, consequently, weight gain. Emily Spurlock points out that it takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes for people's stomachs to send these fullness signals. By slowing down, one can reduce the intake by up to 70 - 100 calories per meal.
Moreover, thorough chewing increases saliva production, which not only aids in digestion but also increases the volume of some food. This voluminous food then better stimulates the receptors in the stomach lining, enhancing the satiety response to the brain.
Practical Steps to Mindful Eating
Emily Spurlock offers a simple exercise to start practicing mindful eating, “Take a piece of good bread or cheese, find a quiet spot, and spend the first few moments appreciating its scent and texture. Then, as you begin to chew, resist the urge to swallow immediately. Continue to chew until the food has fully broken down, training your tongue and brain to work together towards a more mindful eating experience.”
Understanding Digestive Hormones
Ghrelin and leptin, the hormones responsible for hunger cues and satiety signals, play crucial roles in this process. Ghrelin signals hunger from the stomach to the brain, while leptin, produced by the stomach and fat cells, communicates fullness. The catch is that leptin takes between 12 to 20 minutes to effectively relay the "full" message to the brain. Recognizing this delay is crucial in preventing overeating and promoting gut health.
A Guide to Conscious Consumption
To harness the power of mindful eating, Spurlock recommends individuals start by taking smaller bites and thoroughly chewing their food, aiming for 15 to 30 chews per bite. This practice not only aids digestion but also allows leptin adequate time to signal fullness to the brain. By adopting a more deliberate pace, they'll find themselves eating less, feeling full longer, and ultimately supporting both one's gut health and weight loss goals.
Conclusion
Registered Dietitian and Health Coach, Emily Spurlock’s approach to eating is more than just a method for improving gut health; it's a way to enhance one's overall health and well-being. By fostering a deeper connection with food, people can enjoy a more satisfying eating experience and reduce cravings. It's a skill that, if taught from a young age, could significantly impact people’s health and relationship with food.
Mindful eating is a testament to the power of simplicity in improving one's health. It's not about restriction or deprivation but about relearning to listen to their bodies and enjoying food in a way that nourishes them both physically and mentally. By incorporating these practices into their daily lives, people can achieve a healthier gut and a more joyful eating experience.
