Bauer leads the way at the 2024 BSME Talent Awards

Individuals and teams from across Bauer’s UK Publishing business have been recognised in the BSME Talent Awards with 20 people shortlisted across seven categories with the launch of Grazia Casa also nominated.

The BSME Talent Awards represent one of the industry’s most prominent celebrations of outstanding achievement, best practice and ground-breaking editorial creativity across print, web and social platforms.

The full list of Bauer UK nominations is as follows:

Best Picture Team: Joanna Moran (Empire)

Best Writer News: Dan Sutherland (MCN)

Best Writer Features: Alex Godfrey (Empire); Georgia Aspinall (Grazia)

Best Deputy Editor: Marina Avraam (Grazia); Ben Clarke (MCN)

Best Video Team: Bauer Automotive Video: James Dennison, Grant Lester, Joseph Wright, Tej Bhola (CAR, MCN, Parkers.co.uk)

Best Podcast – Consumer: Chris Hewitt (Empire)

Best Innovation: Grazia Casa

Best Affiliate Editor/Team: Jade Moscrop, Marina Avraam, Rebecca Holman, Hannah Banks-Walker (Grazia); Justin Hayzelden, Ben Clarke, Adam Binnie, Charlotte King, Phil Clarke (MCN)

Helen Morris, co-CEO, Bauer UK Publishing states: “It’s always an immense source of pride to see the amazing talent that we have recognised across the business, and this year’s nominations showcase that across different content segments and disciplines. Congratulations to everyone nominated.”

You can view the full shortlist on the BSME website here.

The winners will be revealed at a dedicated awards ceremony at 100 Wardour in London on 6 June.

