Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia

AZERBAIJAN, May 3 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they praised the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various areas, particularly in the energy sector.

The sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries within OPEC+.

The parties highlighted the successful collaboration in Azerbaijan between the country and ACWA Power, a leading company from Saudi Arabia, in the field of renewable energy, noting the promising potential in this area.

They also touched upon the importance of Azerbaijan hosting COP29.

