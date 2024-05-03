BURST NOTICE: Solomon Motors, Tandai
Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Solomon Motors, Tandai and water supply has been turned off.
The burst was caused by contractors working in the area.
Customers living in and around the following area will be affected with no water:
- Namoruka
- Wind Valley
- White River 01 bus stop
- White River 02 bus stop
- Tanagai
- Savo Heights
- Tandai Highway
- Rifle Range
- Rove Sea Front
Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.
Water supply should resume by 7:00 PM today.
We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Contact Customer Care Service for more information.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater