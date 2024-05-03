BURST NOTICE: Solomon Motors, Tandai

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Solomon Motors, Tandai and water supply has been turned off.

The burst was caused by contractors working in the area.

Customers living in and around the following area will be affected with no water:

Namoruka

Wind Valley

White River 01 bus stop

White River 02 bus stop

Tanagai

Savo Heights

Tandai Highway

Rifle Range

Rove Sea Front

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

Water supply should resume by 7:00 PM today.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Contact Customer Care Service for more information.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater