Minister McGrath welcomes completion of €999 million share buyback transaction with AIB

Further to the initial announcement on 3rd April 2024, The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, today welcomes the completion of another share buyback transaction with AIB Group Plc (“AIB” or the “Company”). This transaction, which received shareholder approval at AIB’s recent EGM, sees the Company acquire €999 million of its shares from the State by way of an off-market purchase at a final price of €5.0395 per share.