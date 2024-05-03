Further to the initial announcement on 3rd April 2024, The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, today welcomes the completion of another share buyback transaction with AIB Group Plc (“AIB” or the “Company”). This transaction, which received shareholder approval at AIB’s recent EGM, sees the Company acquire €999 million of its shares from the State by way of an off-market purchase at a final price of €5.0395 per share.
You just read:
Minister McGrath welcomes completion of €999 million share buyback transaction with AIB
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.