Coevolve brings agile network and security solutions to Southeast Asia

Coevolve’s Management Team

Born global, operating in 80 countries

Coevolve has operated in 3 continents from day one. Co-Founders Tim Sullivan and Ciaran Roche are located across Sydney and Chicago. Today, Coevolve supports clients in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia.

Around 25% of Coevolve’s business is with clients headquartered in the US, 20% in Europe and 10% in Southeast Asia. The balance is across Australia and New Zealand.

Clients include one of the world’s leading motor and industrial groups, Sime Darby. Sime Darby has around 20,000 employees across 19 countries. Since 2017, Coevolve has worked with various business units, supporting its systems integration and connections across the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore Landing Pad offers launchpad into Southeast Asia

Coevolve joined Austrade’s Singapore Landing Pads program from August to November 2019.

The program gave Coevolve the platform to scale its operations in the region. Austrade introduced Coevolve to more partners, analysts and prospective clients. Austrade introduced Coevolve to AustCham Singapore, who now work with Coevolve.

Coevolve had working knowledge of the region, having been in the market for 5 years. The program built on this experience, helping Coevolve to develop a wider ecosystem. After the program, Coevolve appointed its first local business development director in Singapore.

‘It is true to say that there are nuances to each region,’ says Sullivan. ‘Austrade has instilled next levels of local knowledge to build on our initial investment and relationships. This has helped Coevolve to scale our regional presence.’

Coevolve aligned its Landing Pad trip with government-led events in market. In November 2019, the Australian High Commission in Singapore hosted Coevolve and its clients. Coevolve gained new connections, warm leads and brand endorsement to Singapore’s technology ecosystem.

Austrade has been supporting Coevolve since 2019. Sullivan says Austrade offers deep market insights, brand building, introductions and connections to the right partners. 'We are a partner-led organisation, so Austrade’s connections are valuable,’ says Sullivan.

Future plans

‘With Austrade’s support Coevolve is growing our presence in Southeast Asia and globally,’ says Sullivan. ‘We have a strong relationships-first culture in growing existing and new markets, and we look forward to supporting new and developing clients.’

