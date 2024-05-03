Reflection paper on use of real-world data in non-interventional studies to generate real-world evidence - Scientific guideline
A non-interventional study is a clinical study that does not fulfil any of the conditions defining a clinical trial in Article 2.2(2) of Regulation (EU) No 536/2014 on clinical trials on medicinal products for human use.
Real-world data describe patient characteristics (including treatment utilisation and outcomes) in routine clinical practice.
Real-world evidence is derived from the analysis of real-world data.
Keywords: Non-interventional study, real-world data, real-world evidence, feasibility assessment, bias, confounding, data quality