Geomembrane Market - Exploring Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunities, Competitive , Trends, Region & Forecast by 2030

Geomembrane Market

Major players in geomembrane market include Agru America, Atarfil, Carlisle SynTec systems, Carthage mills, Naue, Solmax, Raven industries, Juta, Plastika kritis, Officine Maccaferri SPA.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global geomembrane market size was $2.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, witnessing at 5.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Favorable regulations regarding implementation of water & waste water management, and rapid growth in infrastructure & mining industry drive the growth of the global geomembrane market. However, volatility in raw material prices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, growth in environmental awareness presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The mining segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the mining segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geomembrane market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in its application in the mining industry including metallic and non-metallic mining. Moreover, the water management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Use of geomembrane for water preservation is expected to grow in the future, which in turn, is boosting the growth of the segment.

The extrusion segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the extrusion segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global geomembrane market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increased activities connected to water consumption, civil development, and groundwater protection across the world. However, the calendaring segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high shear of the process and assures uniformity of the melt.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global geomembrane market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the region's rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization.

Leading Market Players

Dow chemical company

Huesker synthetic GmbH

Low and Boner PLC

Propex operating company LLC

Royal ten cate Inc

Strata systems Inc

Tenax

Tensar corporation

Ace geosynthetics

Asahi kasei corporation.

By Raw Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Technology

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

By Application

Water Management

Waste Management

Mining

Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering

Others

