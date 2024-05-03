Lung Injury Market En Route to $2.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by 4.20% CAGR"

The growth of the global lung injury market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases and increase in geriatric population.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Lung Injury Market by Application, Technology, and end user: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global lung injury market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases and increase in geriatric population act as the key driving forces of the global lung injury market. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to treatment of ALI or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to augment the growth of the global lung injury market. However, complications associated with the use of therapies and low adoption rate due to these complications act as the major deterrents of the market. Conversely, pipeline drugs for ALI, which are in the last of clinical trial, are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Acute lung injury represents the most severe form of the viral infection sustained by COVID‐19. Incidence and severity of acute lung injury are a key determining factor of the prognosis of patients with COVID‐19 infection. Around 30% of patients with COVID‐19 infection in the ICU diagnosed with severe lung edema, dyspnea, hypoxemia, or even acute respiratory distress syndrome. Hence, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained positive, as COVID-19 has direct relation with acute lung injury, and hence boosted the use of therapies and devices, which is likely to drive the growth of the lung injury market.

The global lung injury market is segmented into therapy, end user, and region. Depending on therapy, the market is bifurcated into medication and device. The medication segment is further categorized into pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. Moreover, the devices is subdivided into mechanical ventilation and adjunctive procedures devices.

On the basis of injury type, the market is classified into direct injury and indirect injury. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of therapy, the medication segment was the major shareholder 2020, as various therapies were used as supportive treatment for lung injury.

Depending on injury type, the direct injury acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of pulmonary infections worldwide.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global lung injury market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large population base, increase in awareness associated with lung injury treatment, and rise in healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, surge in incidence of pulmonary infections in the region, which require the use of medications and devices for treatment of lung injury drives the growth of the market in this region.

Lung injury is a severe condition caused by acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. It is a major reason of mortality and morbidity in critically ill patients without any evidence of hydrostatic pulmonary edema. Furthermore, this condition is marked by symptoms such as severe shortness of breath, confusion, low blood pressure, and extreme tiredness.

Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of lung-related diseases, surge in geriatric population, rise in awareness associated with the treatment of lung injury, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are the major factors that augment the growth of the lung injury market. However, controversial outcomes with the use of medications and devices in the management and treatment of ALI or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) limit the demand for these products, thereby affecting the growth of the market. For instance, although mechanical ventilation is often a life-saving intervention, it exhibits potential complications, including pneumothorax, alveolar damage, ventilator-associated pneumonia, airway injury, and ventilator-associated tracheobronchitis.

