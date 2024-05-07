Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sugar-free chewing gum market size is predicted to reach $16.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the sugar-free chewing gum market is due to the rising diabetic population. North America region is expected to hold the largest sugar-free chewing gum market share. Major players in the sugar-free chewing gum market include The Hershey Company, Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V., Mondelez International Inc., Ferrero S.p.A., Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.
Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Segments
•By Type: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Other Types
•By Flavor: Spearmint, Peppermint, Bubble Gum, Other Flavors
•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Or Grocery Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
•By Geography: The global sugar-free chewing gum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Sugar-free chewing gum is a type of chewing gum that does not contain sugar or uses a sugar substitute such as aspartame, sorbitol, xylitol, or stevia. These sugar substitutes provide a sweet taste to the gum without increasing the amount of sugar or calories.
