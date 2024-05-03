Flash News: OKX to List ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

Submit Release
DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 3, 2024.

OKX today announced that it will soon list ZeroLend's governance and utility token, ZERO, on its spot market, with the aim of expanding trading options for its users. This addition will enable eligible users to trade ZERO against USDT.

Deposits for the token were enabled today at 8:00 AM (UTC), while spot trading for the ZERO/USDT pair will commence from May 6 at 8:00 AM (UTC).

ZeroLend is one of the fastest-growing multi-chain lending protocols, focusing on Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), Real-World Assets (RWAs), privacy and account abstraction.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

