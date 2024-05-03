BTCC Launches World Trading Competition with Record-breaking 10M USDT in Prize Pools

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency platform, announces the kickoff of the BTCC World Trading Competition (BWTC) 2024, featuring an unprecedented prize pool of 10 million USDT. This global competition, organized into three main categories, invites participants worldwide, underlining BTCC's commitment to inclusivity and diversity in cryptocurrency trading.



The competition's categories—individual trading, copy trading, and referral competition—are designed to accommodate traders of all skill levels and preferences. The individual trading competition, already open for registration, features a significant shared prize pool of 1.4 million USDT, offering participants the chance to earn up to 26,700 USDT monthly.

As in the copy trading competition segment, participants are divided into two groups: lead traders and copy traders. Lead traders compete for a 50,000 USDT prize pool based on their lead trading performance, while copy traders vie for 30,000 USDT, with rankings determined by their copy trading volume.

In addition to the typical trading formats above, BTCC stands out by including a referral competition. This encourages existing users to introduce new traders to the platform, with a prize pool of 65,000 USDT awarded monthly based on the referred traders' volume and the number of new users brought in.

Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC, shared his excitement about the launch: "Our competitions reflect our dedication to inclusivity. We offer diverse contests ranging from solo trading to copy trading, and reward those who expand our community through referrals."

The BWTC 2024 will introduce more categories of trading competitions, providing users with exciting opportunities to win from the extensive prize pools.

This year, BTCC continues to demonstrate its dedication to making crypto trading more accessible through various rewarding campaigns. Their recent Bitcoin halving campaign celebrated the platform's observation of its fourth Bitcoin halving since its inception, distributing significant rewards to participants.

Now entering its 13th year, BTCC remains focused on expanding its campaign offerings to attract both novice and seasoned traders, reinforcing its position as a leader in the crypto exchange industry.

About BTCC

Established in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's most established cryptocurrency exchanges. Its mission is to make cryptocurrency trading accessible and reliable for everyone, continually adapting and innovating to meet traders’ needs across the globe.

Website: https://www.btcc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BTCCexchange

Contact:

Email: press@btcc.com