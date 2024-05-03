Science and Innovation on participating in World Intellectual Property Day event

As the world marked World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) on 26 April, the need for academic institutions to explore mechanisms to support intellectual property (IP) creation was highlighted.

North-West University (NWU) hosted a WIPD event at its Potchefstroom campus last week under the theme, "Intellectual property and the Sustainable Development Goals: building our common future with innovation and creativity".

WIPD is observed annually to raise awareness of the impact of patents, copyrights, trademarks and designs on daily life. The theme of this year's campaign is based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is a global initiative to create a better and more sustainable future for all.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its entity, the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO), participated in the annual event, together with other partners, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), and the Small Enterprise Development Agency.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at NWU, Prof. Jeffrey Mphahlele said this year's theme is timeless and must not only be celebrated once a year, but every day.

"The theme offers an opportunity for all organisations and countries to reflect on the extent to which their innovation and creativity prowess align with the SDGs. The SDGs remain global development challenges for countries and, indeed, for the whole world to grapple with on a daily basis. Each one of us has an opportunity to contribute in some form or shape," said Mphahlele.

The NWU has a long and proud history of IP and technology commercialisation, being one of the first universities in South Africa to establish an office of technology transfer (OTT). The establishment of OTTs emanates from the Intellectual Property Rights from Publicly Financed Research and Development Act, for which NIPMO is responsible.

Technology transfer is the process of transferring IP (including skills, knowledge, technologies, innovative methods and designs) among governments, universities, third parties, or other institutions.

The OTTs assist researchers in identifying and registering IP emanating from their research, therefore protecting the IP that has the potential to be developed into new products, processes and services; sourcing commercial partners; and establishing firms to market new technologies.

Mphahlele added that NWU continues to strengthen its prospects of attracting funding, collaborators and licensees by marketing IP technologies and innovative researchers.

"It is abundantly clear that academic institutions should constantly explore mechanisms to support IP creation. The NWU strategic plan for 2024 and beyond is emphatic on this. One of our objectives is to support and sustain an ecosystem for conducive creation of IP and commercialisation," he concluded.

Also addressing the launch, Ms Jetane Charsley, Head of NIPMO, said that the WIPD serves as a reminder of the critical role played by IP in shaping the world and driving progress towards sustainable development.

"IP and its rights are a powerful incentive for innovation and creativity. IP propels us towards solutions for some of the pressing challenges that we are facing globally, from poverty alleviation to climate action," said Charsley.

She also highlighted the role of technology transfer and utilisation of publicly funded research output, which she described as crucial but often underappreciated.

"Public research represents a significant investment by society in a quest for knowledge and innovation. However, without effective mechanisms for technology transfer and IP management, the potential of the investment will be untapped and will remain untapped."

Since 2018, 92% of South African universities have had OTTs that specifically deal with IP and technology transfer.

Director for Innovation and Technology Policy and Strategy at the DTIC, Ms Nontombi Maseko, emphasised the need for inclusivity and partnerships.

"IP creation, exploitation, and ownership are not just for academics but for everyone. We must ensure that we are inclusive as specified by the SDGs," she said.

