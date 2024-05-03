Eastern Cape on suspension of protest action led by scholar transport operators

An engagement between the Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) and protesting scholar transport operators has led to the suspension of the protest action that took place today, 02nd May 2024.

On Thursday, a provincial government multi-sectoral team was locked in discussions with the leadership of the scholar transport operators in the Amathole District and Buffalo City Metro in a bid to resolve the impasse that led to the protest action.

The provincial government has committed to settle all the outstanding verified and legitimate invoices, dating back from January to March 2024. Eastern Cape Department of Transport district offices have been strengthened to improve efficiencies and expedite processing of invoices, especially in districts where there are high volumes of invoices. This would ensure that the department concludes the processing of invoices to meet the set deadlines.

The engagement has been able to prevent a prolonged and possibly economic crippling protest action. The meeting committed to ongoing engagements between the government and the industry to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

The Provincial Government has applauded all parties involved for re-convening and reaching an amicable solution that allows for the resumption of normal operations within the province.

The protest action led to the closure of key trade routes in the province which include the N2 between East London and Kei Bridge, N2 between King Williams and Peddie, R63 from King Wiliams Town to Dimbaza, R61 in Qamata as well as the 2km stretch before Ngcobo from Mthatha direction.

Law enforcement agencies were deployed across the province to monitor the situation and ensuring safety and security in affected areas. No public violence and related incidents were reported.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane on behalf of the Provincial Government has expressed deep regret for the adverse effects the shutdown has had on learners, workers, and all the affected, especially those who rely on public transportation for their daily activities.

The Provincial Government has committed to do everything possible to meet the set deadlines for payments.

The ECPG will continue working towards maintaining good and productive relations with the scholar transport operators. The ECPG remains committed to ensuring a safe and efficient public transportation system for all, and further encourages all parties to work together to achieve this goal.

