President Cyril Ramaphosa opens new Home Affairs office in Limpopo and unveils 100 new mobile offices, 7 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Tuesday, 07 May 2024, officially open a new, purpose-built Department of Home Affairs office in Mokopane, Limpopo, and unveil 100 new mobile offices that will extend the reach of the department’s services, especially in remote areas.

The unveiling of these mobile offices is part of Home

Affairs’ Hybrid Access Model which expands services in areas where the department’s footprint is limited.

This purpose-built office offers all Home Affairs services in a convenient way which includes shaded waiting areas and ample parking.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS:

PART A (Mokopane Office Launch)

Date : Tuesday, 07 May 2024

Time : 08h00

Venue : 75 Pretorius Street, Mokopane

PART B (Mobile Office Launch)

Date : Tuesday, 07 May 2024

Time : 10h00

Venue : Mahwelereng Stadium, Mokopane, 2292 Matebele St, Mahwelereng-A, Mokopane

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Makungu Mbetse on Makungu@presidency.gov.za / 079 788 3077 and David Hlabane on david.hlabane@dha.gov.za / 071 342 4284

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za